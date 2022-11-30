comscore YouTube removes 1.7 million videos in India for violating its norms in Q3 2022
YouTube removes 1.7 million videos in India for violating its norms in Q3 2022

YouTube on Tuesday said that it has removed over 1.7 million videos in India for violating its Community Guidelines in its Q3 report.

Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday said that it has removed over 1.7 million videos in India for violating its Community Guidelines in its Q3 report. In the same period, the streaming platform removed over 5.6 million videos globally for violating its community guidelines. According to the Community Guidelines Enforcement report, more than 94 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra to become a diving computer with Oceanic+ app: Check details

Of the videos detected by machines, 36 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 per cent received between one and 10 views before removal. More than 67 per cent of YouTube’s violative videos were removed before they received more than 10 views. Moreover, YouTube removed over 5 million channels in Q3 2022 for violating their Community Guidelines. Also Read - Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

Most of these channels were terminated for violating the company’s spam policies, including misleading metadata or thumbnails, scams, video and comments spam, said the report. The video streaming platform removed more than 728 million comments in Q3 2022, the majority of which were spam. Also Read - Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

More than 99 per cent of removed comments were detected automatically, the report added. YouTube has Community Guidelines that set the rules of the road for what is not allowed on YouTube. The company enforce their policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers.

Meanwhile, YouTube has surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trial users. It is 30 million subscribers more than the 50 million video streaming platform announced last year. “YouTube’s twin-engine of revenue — subscriptions and ads — is the real deal,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of Music, YouTube.

According to Cohen, there were many reasons behind this increase in subscribers. The company has levelled up ‘YouTube Premium’ with features like afterparties, which give users unique access to livestream content and access discounts on the newest Google hardware and services. Also Read – YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users.

 

(Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:59 AM IST
