YouTube Rewind 2018: Drake, BB Ki Vines, Sanju and Rajnikanth's 2.0 were the biggest hits in India

As we are nearing 2019, let’s take a look back at what videos Indians loved watching or sharing on YouTube. 2018 seems to be one of the best years for Indians. According to YouTube, Indians loved to dance on Drake’s most popular song In My Feelings, laughed at the humor of new comedy dictators, learned various types of beauty hacks, dances and created great artwork from waste.

Sanjay Dutt’s blockbuster biopic – Sanju was among the most trending movie trailers in India with around 60 million views. The song Bom Diggy Diggy Bum from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety too garnered the number one position on YouTube’s 2018 chart. Additionally, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 topped the charts of the popular video sharing platform.

Furthermore, YouTube content creators who topped the list by subscribers in India include Amit Bhadana at 11.8 million subscribers. Following him closely is another comedy dictator BB Ki Vines, with over 11.2 million subscribers, and Technical Guruji with around 10.4 million subscribers. Other regional language creators that contributed to this robust growth include non-Hindi channels such as Infobells (Telugu), Village Food factory (Tamil) and Madhurasrecipe (Marathi).

According to YouTube, around 71 percent of the Indian users used the platform to learn how to do something new. From day-to-day questions like “how to tie a tie?” to hard ones “how to be an Indian fashion designer?” Indians asked a lot of questions.

They also learnt a lot of new moves courtesy of the year’s biggest Haryanvi super-hit song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Punjabi hit Daru Badnaam, and did Zumba on Bom Diggy Diggy Bum. Other unique things include Dairy Farming, Magic and Painting, and much more.