YouTube cancels Rewind 2020 as this year has been different

In an official statement, YouTube said that "2020 has been different" and that hence "it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't."

The year 2020 has been a different one thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For the very same reason earlier on Friday, the video-sharing platform, YouTube announced that it will not organize its annual end-of-year ‘Rewind’ celebratory recap video this year. The reason being the year and how difficult it has been for most people around the world. Also Read - YouTube was down worldwide, but the issue has been fixed

YouTube in an official statement said that “2020 has been different” and that hence “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.” Also Read - YouTube generates $5billion in ad revenue for Google in Q3

The announcement comes as a shock as several content creators were waiting for YouTube to host its year-end Rewind 2020. At the event, the company recognizes all the good work done by content creators on the platform across genres. Also Read - YouTube getting new gestures, list view for chapters, and more on mobile

YouTube stated in an official statement it released on Rewind earlier today, “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You have found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.”

As per a report by IANS, the initial reactions to the cancellation of the Rewind 2020 was mostly supportive, with large creators backing the call. The report further stated that there were disagreements wherein some creators like JerryRigEverything highlighted that besides all the wrongs that happened this year there have also been “plenty of things to be positive about.”

To recollect, Google announced YouTube creators nearly 10 years ago in 2010 and since then the company has never backstep to encourage the good content that creators share on the platform.

Last year, the Rewind video honored the platform’s record-breaking creators and videos in beauty, music, dancing and more. On the other hand, in the year 2018, YouTube turned their year-end roundup into a full-blown short film, with cameos from Will Smith, Marshmello and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 13, 2020 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2020 5:03 PM IST

Best Sellers