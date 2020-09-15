comscore YouTube brings Shorts to benefit from TikTok India ban | BGR India
YouTube brings 'Shorts' to benefit from TikTok ban in India

YouTube is testing its new video feature with a select set of users on Android right now, iOS will get it later.

  • Published: September 15, 2020 6:13 PM IST
YouTube

YouTube is looking to advantage of TikTok ban in India by offering its Shorts platform. This is another effort that looks to attract users in the country for short video creation. According to the reports, Shorts is in test mode in the country from this week. And is rolling out to select users on Android. Also Read - YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

As seen in multiple reports, the feature will be available in the Create video section. Over there, you will notice the Short video option. The new service by Youtube, will be included within the YouTube application. Shorts will include a short-video feed posted by users, also using YouTube’s abundant catalogs of licensed music. This will also be one of YouTube’s trump cards against TikTok as the app has access to a lot more licensed music compared to TikTok. Also Read - How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

But with TikTok banned in India for the foreseeable future, YouTube will be looking to take advantage of its absence. However, it remains to be seen if YouTube can beat TikTok at its own game. While Google’s video app is definitely more popular and been around for longer, TikTok has been thriving as of late. YouTube has played host to various kinds of videos in abundance. But it’s hard to deny that TikTok has mastered the popularised the shirt-video format in many countries, taking over the mantle from once-popular app Vine. Also Read - YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

YouTube and Facebook look to replace TikTok in India

The ban on TikTok has also prompted Facebook to enter the arena few months back.  The company is testing short-form videos in the Facebook app in India. In addition to this, Facebook also introduced ‘Reels’ for Instagram. And after its initiation, the service is now directly available on the main page, replacing the Explore tab in markets like India.

Since the TikTok ban in India, a host of companies have launched similar apps including Times Internet’s Gaana and MX Player. Facebook’s previous answer to the TikTok juggernaut was Lasso, a stand-alone short-form video application. Local startups have also come to the forefront. We have seen the likes of Chingari, Mitron and Bolo Indya among others.

Best Sellers