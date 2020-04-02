comscore YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts' | BGR India
YouTube working on a TikTok rival called Shorts: Check details

YouTube's own rival will have the edge of owning an abundance of licensed music over TikTok, which was the second most downloaded app of 2019.

  Published: April 2, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Google’s popular video streaming service YouTube is reportedly planning to launch its own rival to take down TikTok. The short-video creating app has grown in popularity over 2019, beating several key apps in downloads. It was the second most downloaded app on the Play Store in 2019 behind just WhatsApp. Owned by ByteDance, the app recently launched Resso to compete with music streaming services like Spotify and JioSaavn.

The new service by Youtube, reportedly called ‘Shorts’ will be included within the YouTube application. Shorts will include a short-video feed posted by users, also using YouTube’s abundant catalogs of licensed music. This will also be one of YouTube’s trump cards against TikTok as the app has access to a lot more licensed music compared to TikTok.

However, it remains to be seen if YouTube can beat TikTok at its own game. While Google’s video app is definitely more popular and been around for longer, TikTok has been thriving as of late. YouTube has played host to various kinds of videos in abundance. However, TikTok has mastered the popularised the shirt-video format in many countries, taking over the mantle from once-popular app Vine.

The rise of TikTok

TikTok launched in China back in 2016 and went worldwide in 2018. It has since been a successful underdog in a market dominated by big social media players.  Originally an app to create short lip-synced videos, the app has moved on to create a lot of staged viral content. Two years later, videos are still restricted to 60 seconds but this hasn’t stopped millennials from using the app.

TikTok has also been in various controversies over the past years. Being owned by Chinese parent ByteDance, TikTok has faced allegations for collecting “potentially harmful” data. The US Navy banned the use of TikTok and the app was later banned by the Army as well.

  Published Date: April 2, 2020 11:04 AM IST

