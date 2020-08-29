comscore YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
  • Home
  • News
  • YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
News

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

News

YouTube is now testing a PiP mode on iPhone and iPad. 4K HDR streaming is also being tested. The feature is only available in iOS 14 for now.

  • Published: August 29, 2020 5:30 PM IST
apple-iphone-11-pro

Representational Image

YouTube has begun testing a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode in iPhones and iPads. For those unfamiliar with the term, the feature allows videos to continue playing in a window even when the application is closed to perform other tasks on the device simultaneously. Also Read - How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

According to some Twitter users, the YouTube picture-in-picture for iOS and iPadOS seems to be gradually available with the latest version of the application. However, other reports have reported that the feature is working on only a few videos. Platform developer Daniel Yount posted a video on Twitter showing the feature in action. However, he reveals that it only worked with the live stream videos he was watching at the time. “Picture-in-picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app. (But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios),” wrote Yount. Also Read - YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

It is worth noting that YouTube limits background playback for YouTube Premium subscribers. Therefore, the application’s picture-in-picture will restrict to users who pay to enjoy the platform’s premium features. Judging by the selective availability of the feature. YouTube seems to be testing the picture-in-picture for a definitive release along with the official arrival of iOS 14, which is still in its beta version. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

Another feature that YouTube is preparing for iOS 14 is the possibility of watching 4K HDR videos in its application since the new Apple system will finally have support for VP9. VP9 is a Google encoder that allows streaming HD videos, Full HD, and even 4K, without compromising the internet connection.

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

Also Read

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

How to use PiP mode from your iPhone now

As a fun fact, a simple “trick” for using YouTube with PiP mode on iPadOS or iOS has been known for a long time. We will simply have to access the web version of YouTube instead of with the application. It will not be necessary to pay the YouTube Premium subscription. And we can do it both from Safari and Chrome. Once we play the video, we will see that the icon appears that allows us to activate PiP, and continue to see it in a floating window.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 29, 2020 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging
News
Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging
Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500

News

Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked

Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

News

Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works

News

Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging

Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked

Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

News

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

LG Wing रोटेशनल ड्यूल डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज

Tecno Spark Go 2020 फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ टीज, 1 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Flipkart पर शुरू हुआ Month End Mobile Fest सेल, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है भारी डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy A21s का प्राइस हुए कम, जानें नई कीमत

Infinix के अगले बजट स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, 5,000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे से होगा लैस

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
News
YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging

News

Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging
Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500

News

Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE name, design accidentally leaked
Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

News

Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers