YouTube to be available on Amazon Fire TV; Prime Video comes to Chromecast, Android TVs

About a year and a half after their spat, YouTube will finally be available on Amazon's Fire TV devices. The Prime Video app, on the other hand, will be available on Google's Chromecast and Android TV

  Published: July 10, 2019 9:44 AM IST
About a year and a half after their spat, YouTube will finally be available on Amazon’s Fire TV devices. The Prime Video app, on the other hand, will be available on Google‘s Chromecast and Android TVs. In 2018, YouTube was removed, after Amazon stopped sales of Chromecast devices on its website.

In April this year, Amazon and Google seemed to have reached truce. The two companies revealed their plans to launch YouTube on Fire TV, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs. “We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide,” said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. “Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love.”

“The official YouTube app for Amazon Fire TV is launching today in India on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which include the Alexa Voice Remote. Also beginning today, the Prime Video app is available for streaming to Chromecast, Chromecast built-in devices, and Android TV devices,” a statement on Tuesday said.

Amazon says the YouTube app will be the easiest way for Fire TV users to watch their favorite video content. Users will be able to sign in using their existing YouTube account. Once logged in, they will be able to access their full library of content. They will even be able to play videos in 4K HDR at 60 frames per second on supported devices. All Fire TV and Fire TV Edition smart TVs will also be getting standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps.

The official YouTube app will also work with Amazon’s Alexa. One can use Alexa voice controls to search, launch, and control their content. This can be done by simply saying “Alexa, open YouTube”. Users can also ask Alexa to play videos, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or skip to the next video.

With Inputs from PTI

  Published Date: July 10, 2019 9:44 AM IST

