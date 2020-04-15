comscore YouTube Video Builder helps users create short video ads | BGR India
YouTube Video Builder helps users create short video ads for businesses

The YouTube Video Builder tool will help you make a small video clip from scratch with custom animations, fonts, background music and more.

  Published: April 15, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Video platform YouTube recently launched a new tool aimed at small businesses. The tool helps these players with a simple solution to creating low-cost videos. It is ideal for people who lack the creative experience or know-how required to make videos. Called the YouTube Video Builder, the tool has been in testing with a small group of customers for months. Also Read - After YouTube, now Apple TV + offering free shows to its viewers

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lot of people in their homes and a lot of businesses towards losses, the tool has been rushed for a public release. This will help small businesses who have to operate indoors and may be in need of money. Moreover, it is ideal for those for whom in-person video shoots are not feasible options anymore. Also Read - YouTube makes changes to its desktop website; adds support for large touchscreens on iPads

“We think Video Builder can help businesses of all sizes who need quick videos, especially now, when we’ve heard from many businesses that they need to update their messaging to customers quickly and easily,” said Ali Miller, director of Product Management at YouTube Ads. Also Read - YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming

To use YouTube Video Builder, users must have a Google account. Further, in case you don’t frequently use Gmail, you can still link your non-Google email to a Google account and proceed. The business will need its own YouTube channel to save and publish the video.

Using Youtube Video Builder is easy. The beta version has the ability to animate a business’s static assets into the footage. This includes images, photos, and text, to which users may also add background music via YouTube’s free audio library. There are also a lot of layouts to choose from.

Once their messages and goals are set, users may customize colors and fonts as per their choice and generate a six or 15-second video. When this is done, the video can be uploaded as Unlisted to the selected YouTube channel. However, if you want an ad of the video to be available to watch fro people browsing the channel, you can change that setting too. Once all this is done, users can embed the YouTube video clip on their websites or social media handles.

