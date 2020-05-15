comscore YouTube was down for some time around the world | BGR India
  • YouTube was down for some time and it's ok if you didn't notice
News

YouTube was down for some time and it's ok if you didn't notice

News

YouTube might succumbed to the spike in usage and demand for content as people stay indoors.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 2:11 PM IST
YouTube new logo

YouTube was reportedly down for some time around the world. If you faced issues with YouTube this morning then know that you were not alone. There are reports that YouTube did not connect a small set of users. As soon as people started noticing, the hashtag ‘#YouTubeDOWN” started trending on Twitter worldwide. The issue was not only restricted to main service and YouTube Premium was also affected. There is a possibility that the strain on the internet is finally visible. Also Read - YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on Android app and the website

Twitter user Raymond Wong was among the first to notice the issue. He tweeted that YouTube Premium is also affected by the outage. The error reports for the service outage vary for different users. For instance, none of us at BGR India observed any significant issue or outage. According to Neowin, some users on the Android app were informed about this issue. The report notes that the information said the mobile version was not working due to a problem with the server. Also Read - Google announces the closure of Play Music, to be replaced by YouTube Music

The issue returned the error code ‘429’ when people accessed YouTube on their devices. This error clearly indicates that the servers were either down or faced some sort of a problem. For certain affected users, the service started working once again after ten minutes or so. However, it is still not clear whether all YouTube users are able to access the service once again. YouTube has also not offered any official comment on the temporary outage faced by the service. Also Read - YouTube changes design for mobile, gets bigger thumbnails

Indian consumers' average time spent on 4G went up by 2.2 hours per day during lockdown, says Ericsson ConsumerLab

Also Read

Indian consumers' average time spent on 4G went up by 2.2 hours per day during lockdown, says Ericsson ConsumerLab

The cause of this breakdown with YouTube servers also remains unknown at this moment. For now, it is confirmed that YouTube had issues, which resulted in service outage around the world. While it was temporary, the effect was clear and evident. With millions of people now staying indoors and working from home and consuming large amounts of data, the surge was real. It was only a matter of time before these services suffered. The service may have well become one of the first to break down due to increased usage.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 2:11 PM IST

