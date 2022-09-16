comscore YouTube creators can now respond to fans' comments via Shorts
YouTube will now let creators reply on fans' comment via Shorts

The update is rolling out now and will be available for all Shorts creators on iOS to try out in the coming weeks, with "Android launching down the road".

YouTube-SHorts

Google-owned YouTube has allowed creators to reply to comments from their fans on their videos with Shorts on iOS devices. The company said that it heard creators’ request to allow them to feature comments posted on their channels in the content on the short-form video app. Also Read - YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism

“Invite your audience to connect with you via this new feature by answering their questions in your Shorts, taking content requests, reacting to comments in your videos, and whatever else you come up with,” YouTube Shorts said in a statement. Also Read - Google slashes R&D projects as Pichai to make company 20 percent more efficient

The update is rolling out now and will be available for all Shorts creators on iOS to try out in the coming weeks, with “Android launching down the road”. Also Read - Google Play Store will show you app reviews based on the device that you are using

The company said it is also exploring ideas like notifying commenters when their comment is highlighted.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially.

The company is also set to launch its Shorts on its smart TV platform called YouTube TV.

YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called “Mosaic Mode.”

With an aim to enhance user experience, streaming platform recently said that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts by adding a new “Edit into a Short” tool to its iOS and Android app.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 6:33 PM IST
