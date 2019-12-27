Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has been expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones and smart TVs for sometime now. The Chinese smartphone maker wants to become the biggest IoT company globally and has partnered with multiple brands. As part of that strategy, the company introduced Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator in late December. This smart refrigerator comes with three doors and has a capacity equivalent to 408L in total. Since its a smart refrigerator, there is also a 21-inch large screen attached to the door of the refrigerator.

Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator: Price, Features

Xiaomi has listed the Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator on Youpin crowdfunding platform for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 51,000). The smart refrigerator has three different sections for storage and support for AI voice control. It uses a T-type three-door design and comes with an upgraded structure design as well. With Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator, Xiaomi is trying to compete with Samsung and LG in the refrigerator market.

This refrigerator comes with a 182L freezer and offers a 95L variable temperature area as well. These areas have more complete temperature zones than open-door refrigerators and cross four door refrigerators in the market. It also adopts a 360-degree air cooling cycle without manual defrosting, uniform cooling and long-term freshness. The refrigerator can also understand the ambient temperature change when users select the frequency conversion motor + frequency conversion compressor design. It will also match the appropriate refrigeration temperature and keep the temperature stable.

One of the highlights of this Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator is the 21-inch full HD wide-angle display. This display supports touch as well as voice control. You can even ask regular questions like weather updates, latest news or temperature in the freezer. There is also option to place order for fresh products with one click and get them delivered to your home using express delivery. The display can also be used to check out recipes and learn how to cook. Further, users of this smart refrigerator can also link their smartphones and smart home devices.