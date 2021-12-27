comscore Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40
Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40

After Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches his NFT collection with Colexion, the cricketer is the first to send his minted NFT to orbit.

Image Source: Google Images

With dozens of celebrities hopping on to the NFT craze, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has become the new talk of the town to join the race. The cricketer entered the virtual train with his very own digital avatar in a metaverse. Also Read - Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Colexion, the platform known for launching NFTs of celebs from the arts and sports fraternity has introduced the exclusive NFT of the legendary cricketer. The NFT collection has been launched to attract bidding interest from DAOs. The premium warrior NFT drop at an affordable $40 has appealed and garnered interest among fans who have supported their favourite left-arm batsman throughout. The NFT marketplace has also launched a virtual museum featuring the journey of Yuvraj and his premium NFT collection is said to have been gaining traction from audiences across the world. As per report, fans have even created his first-ever DAO- ‘Yuvi DAO’ as a gesture of support. Interestingly, he is the first Indian batter to send minted NFT aka his iconic bat that he used to hit the first-ever century in the 2003 ODI match against Bangladesh in Dhaka to orbit. Also Read - Indian celebrities who are going gaga over NFTs

“NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world,” PTI quoting Yuvraj Singh cited. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83 movie to launch its NFT collection this week

Abhay Aggarwal, CEO of Colexion, welcoming the cricketer to the NFT club said, “The premium NFT collection of Yuvraj Singh will be an opportunity for the fans to engage with their all-time favorite star. We’ll launch an autographed cricket bat along with a 3D statue of the cricketer, providing an exclusive opportunity to fans to own his digital collectibles. Colexion enables fans to witness this historic event and become a part of this massive revolution. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will also be now able to ‘own’ special moments of his career.”

Apparently, those purchasing the NFTs are said to get a list of benefits, for instance, a chance to play 6 balls with Yuvraj and win exclusive merchandise of the cricketer. Fans will also stand a chance to earn rewards in the form of merchandise and signed memorabilia and interact with the cricketer. To recall, Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team recently set foot into the NFT space.

In other NFT related news, Vodafone turned the first text message into a non-fungible token (NFT), and sold it at a Paris auction house for around Rs 90 lakh worth of Ether. The company announced to donate the proceeds to the United Nations Refugee Agency to support forcibly displaced people.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 4:07 PM IST

Best Sellers