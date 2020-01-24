comscore Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar | BGR India
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched in India with Dolby Digital Plus

The latest Zebronics soundbar has a bunch of connectivity options including HDMI(ARC), optical input along with multi-connectivity options. These options mean support for wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 1:12 PM IST
Audio accessory brand Zebronics launched a new premium soundbar series on Thursday. The ‘ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby’ soundbar features a theater-like sound experience. The soundbar features a sleek and minimal design. The brand also launched other budget-friendly yet powerful soundbar models. These include the Zeb-Juke Bar 4000 and the Zeb-Juke Bar 5000 Pro. The Zeb-Juke Bar 4000 has a total output of 80W RMS. Meanwhile, the Zeb-Juke Bar 5000 Pro has an output of 160W RMS and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

The soundbar has a bunch of connectivity options. These options mean support for HDMI (ARC) and optical input. There is also support for wireless Bluetooth, USB/AUX/ HDMI. The speaker also has an LED display along with media/volume controls. A companion remote is also provided with the speakers. If you don’t use the soundbar with your TV, you can always connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and play music.

“We’re a brand that has always looked at revolutionizing technology with our products. Take for instance our latest soundbars series that give you the bang for the buck in terms of sound. If you’re looking for something more premium you can look at our soundbar with Dolby Digital Plus that enhances the overall listening experience. It’s truly an experience of a kind bringing audio clarity and theatre-like sound quality right in your living room,” said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.

The brand claims that the Dolby Digital Plus certification gives users a surround sound experience, making your music and movies more lively. The Zeb-Jukebar series also comes with a wall-mount. This makes installing it below a TV on a wall isn’t as much of a fuss. The unit is available in one color for now, that is black. Priced at Rs 29,999, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro is currently available at leading retail outlets across India, the company said.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 1:12 PM IST

