comscore ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers’ Awards 2022
  • Home
  • News
  • Zee Digital Concluded Zee National Achievers Awards 2022
News

ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers’ Awards 2022

News

The award show facilitated leaders from Automobile, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewelry, and Hospitality industry

  • Published: August 16, 2022 6:48 PM IST
Zee Awards

Zee Media Digital, the digital media publishing arm of Zee Group, organized the National Achievers’ Awards 2022 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram on 28.07.2022. The event, carrying on the legacy of Zee Media, recognized the outstanding work/achievements by leaders from various domains. The awards also honored the spirit of change makers who overcame obstacles to create stories by their intelligence, diligence, path breaking performance and grit.

Addressing the audience at the event, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, said, “I am extremely impressed on how Zee Digital, which has become one of the fastest-growing digital media groups in India, acknowledges the excellent work of Industry leaders across different sectors. I would like to thank everybody who has been contributing to the development of the nation as a whole.”

The awards witnessed the presence of many esteemed and renowned names such as Manoj Tiwari, Malini Awasthi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Prem Shukla, Ramesh Bidhuri, Shekhar Suman, Bhuvan Bam, along with Rithvik Dhanjani who hosted the event, and Neeti Palta who kept the audience engaged and entertained with her performance.

Zee National Award winners comprised leaders from Auto, Retail, Real estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewelry, and Hospitality industry. This year’s National Achievers’ honorees include: Kalyan Jewellers (Business leader of the Year -Gems & Jewellery Industry); Genewin Biotech (Innovation in Agriculture & Climate change); M. Ponnaiyah Nageshwaran (Young Innovative Chancellor of the Year); Guvi (Most trusted Vernacular Edutech Brand); Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (Marketing Campaign of the year in Mutual Fund Category for Sapna in Progress Campaign); Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka (People’s Philanthropist); Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre (Best Superspeciality Hospital in West India); Best Superspeciality Hospital in West India (Stock Market Expert); Ippo Pay Technologies (Most Promising Start-Up Fintech); TTK Prestige (Most Innovative Kitchen Appliances); Aanchal Thakur (Outstanding Performance in Winter Sports); Dr. Sameer Srivastava (Extrodinary service and contribution in the field of Cardiology); Padma Shri Dr. Atul Kumar (Legend in the field of Ophthalmology); Dr. Tapaswini Pradhan (Outstanding Humanitarian Service Award); RPS Group (Most promising Real Estate Developer in Delhi NCR); Space mantra (Most promising E- Commerce Brand in Infrastructure); Aaccho (Most promising premium brand in Ethnic Wear); Anamika (Most promising contemporary Feminist Poet in India); Astrotalk (Most Trusted Astrology Website Online); Himalayan Natives (Most Trusted Organic Food Brand); Gaurav Sarien (Exemplary work in the Technology and PaaS); Education World Society (Most Promising Education Cousultant in East); CakeoBite (Most promising Baker Online); Dr . Piyush Dwivedi , Nexgen Energia Ltd. (Most promising Innovation in Energy Conservation); Radical Minds (Customer Choice Award in the Contact Center & IT Industry); Bhutani Infra (Best Real Estate Developer); V – Connect Systems (Emerging Tech Start Up in CPAAS and Cloud Infra); BrickInfra (India’s First – Roof Top & Custodian Service); Lalit Agarwal (Excellence in Organized Retail Marketing); Safe Life Foundation (Most promising non profit Road Safety Foundation); Havells (Best Innovative Lighting Solution); Citroen (Most promising Debutant – Automobile); Maruti (Tech Innovation of the Year); Hyundai (Most Promising Electric Vehicle – Hyundai Kona); Hero Motrocorp – Xpulse 200 4V (Most promising Dirt Bike); Nokia (Best Battery Experience); Bharti Airtel (Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year); MG Motor (Outstanding Contribution in taking Electric Mobility to Masses); Max HealthCare (Operational Excellence in Healthcare); Bhuvan Bam (Young Digital Achiever); Mr. Sanjay Kumar -  Executive Director  , HPCL (Sustainability Inniatives & innovation in deisgn & packaging); Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (Best 5G smartphone of 2022); Madhav Seth, President – Real Me (Global Pioneer in Tech); SKIDS (Most promising Pediatric Digital Health Start-Up); Mr.  Ruchir Gupta (Most Innovative Stock Market Trainer); Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Most Trusted B2B SaaS Enterprise of the year); Bumchums (Most promising Digital presence in Retail and E-Commerce); Dr. Sandeep Chowdhury (Social Change Maker); Panchora (Emerging FMCG Brand); Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami (Most Versatile Business Leader of the Year); VideoVerse (Most Innovative Company in Video Editing Technology); Rajendra Singh (Changemaker of India); Padma Bhushan Bindeshwar Pathak (Outstanding contribution in Environmental Sanitation); Maya Vishwakarma (Outstanding contribution in Women Hygiene); Rahul Shinde (Most Promising presence in Fitness Brand); Organic India (Most Promising Organic Tea Brand); Croma (Best Multistore Brand); Mr. Ranjith Kumar – Head Marketing Air Asia (Digital Transformation Leader of the Year).

Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO – Digital, Zee Media Corporation Ltd. said, “Zee Media being a leading media house, understands the importance of felicitating change makers from various industries. We have always appreciated the incredible work done by these industry leaders. I thank the entire team for successfully concluding the Zee National Achievers Awards 2022. We are looking forward to introducing more award categories in coming years.”

The award show was sponsored by LIC and Canara Bank.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 6:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier
Apps
Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier
Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Laptops

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Smart TVs

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Apps

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ZEE Digital concluded Zee National Achievers Awards 2022

Using headphones for Google Meet calls? New update makes it lot easier

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor is good option for gamers

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999