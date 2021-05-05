comscore ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
  • Home
  • News
  • ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
News

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years

News

The digital arm of Zee Group, Zee Digital continues to reach new landmarks and strengthen its presence in the digital world crossing the 300 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) mark in April 2021.

zeedigital

The digital arm of Zee Group, Zee Digital continues to reach new landmarks and strengthen its presence in the digital world crossing the 300 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) mark in April 2021. Zee Digital, which is spread across 31 websites, 20 brands and 12 languages has registered impressive growth of 4x in MAUs in the past two years and continues to lead the digital space among the top Indian media publishers. Also Read - Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200% growth in organic traffic

Zee Digital achieved over 310 million aggregate MAUs across its network in April 2021 up from only 75 million MAUs in April 2019 under the leadership of Rohit Chadda, CEO-Digital Publishing, Zee Group. While the network witnessed growth across the portfolio, the largest growth contributions came from flagship brands like India.com (11x growth), Zee News (3.4x growth), DNA (4.3x growth), BollywoodLife.com (5.2x) and WION (7.8x). Also Read - Zee5 Premium annual subscription gets 50 percent discount: Here's how to avail it

ZEE Digital CEO, Rohit Chadda commented, “During the past two years, our entire effort has been focused towards catering to the 450+ million news & entertainment internet audience in India and the results are here for all to see. The future of digital content lies in 3Vs – Video, Vernacular (Languages) and Voice and that’s what our focus has been. Bringing videos to the forefront on the product along with setting up strong video infrastructure has helped us grow from 200 million video views in FY19 to over 2.5 billion video views in FY21. During the 2020 lockdown, we launched OTT apps for Zee News to capitalize on the increased adoption of OTTs. We launched 8 broadcast brands on digital and launched 3 new regional languages – Odia, Punjabi and Urdu on digital to penetrate these markets in depth. As a result, we’ve seen a very strong growth from Video and Vernacular both and intend to continue to focus on the same in the near future.” Also Read - BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

In the past 2 years ZEE Digital has launched digital platforms for all of its broadcast brands like ZEE Hindustan,  ZEE Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, ZEE Bihar Jharkhand, ZEE Rajasthan, ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, ZEE Odisha, ZEE Punjab Haryana Himachal and ZEE Salaam. Further, it launched digital-only brands in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada to increase its reach in South India.

Commenting on his mobile-first approach, Chadda further adds, “Mobile contributes to 95% of our users hence our entire product roadmap is focussed on mobile first. We launched native mobile apps for 4 of our major brands – our flagship digital brand India.com, our fast growing national hindi news brand Zee Hindustan, our #1 bengali news brand Zee 24 Ghanta and #1 hindi business news brand Zee Business making the content accessible to the end users on the go. At the same time, performance, UI/UX and size improvements in the updates of existing WION and Zee News mobile apps helped them become the highest rated news apps in the World and in India respectively with user ratings of 4.9 and 4.7, respectively on Google Play store. Further, our PWA technology deployment for mobile web has shown tremendous growth in organic web traffic and we plan to extend it to all our brands.”

Recently, ZEE Digital did the largest PWA (Progressive Web App) launch for 13 of its national and regional news brands covering 9 languages to offer seamless news consumption experience on mobile web to cater to low-end smartphone users and users in low bandwidth areas. Earlier this year, India.com launched its new mobile site to provide a more immersive experience to users which resulted in tremendous growth for the brand in terms of monthly active users.

Talking about the substantial advancement in the digital user base and it’s future plans, Chadda says “Last year during the US presidential elections, we did a first of its kind digital-first global launch of our international news channel WION making it available on 4 billion connected devices globally. The brand received tremendous response in the global markets and has seen 90% growth in users over the past 6 months. The growth and increment has been inspiring and is pushing the team every day to come up with incredible ideas to help users to receive easy access to our content. We are confident that the strategies planned for 2021 will continue to fuel Zee Digital’s growth and break new records in this ever-developing Digital domain”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2021 4:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 5, 2021 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
News
ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: Stylish, Slim, Super Performer

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: Stylish, Slim, Super Performer

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

Features

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

Photo Gallery

MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

WhatsApp MyGov Corona Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp MyGov Corona Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

Realme C20A to launch this Eid

Mobiles

Realme C20A to launch this Eid

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years

Realme C20A to launch this Eid

Starlink service gets 5 million users, Elon Musk says full service most likely

Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Max leaked in new video, hints at the much-rumoured small notch

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions

Unable to find COVID-19 vaccine slot? These trackers alert when vaccine slot is available near you

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years

News

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands

Apps

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands
Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount

News

Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount
BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year
BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Interviews

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

हिंदी समाचार

Zee Digital ने हासिल किया ऐतिहासिक मुकाम, मंथली एक्टिव यूजर 300 मिलियन के पार

Koo ने लॉन्च किया धांसू फीचर, अब बिना टाइप किए लिख सकेंगे पोस्ट

OPPO A54 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी के ट्रैकिंग पेज पर हुआ लिस्ट, मिलेंगे ये कमाल के फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च! जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?
Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins
How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

News

ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
News
ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users; Grows 4x from 75 million in just 2 years
Realme C20A to launch this Eid

Mobiles

Realme C20A to launch this Eid
Starlink service gets 5 million users, Elon Musk says full service most likely

News

Starlink service gets 5 million users, Elon Musk says full service most likely
Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

News

Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021
iPhone 13 Pro Max leaked in new video, hints at the much-rumoured small notch

News

iPhone 13 Pro Max leaked in new video, hints at the much-rumoured small notch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers