“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the BGR Gaming Awards 2021 and everyone who took part to make it a huge success. As the world returns to normalcy and the gaming industry takes giant strides, BGR promises to be back next year with another round of awards,” said Puja Sethi, ZEEL Group Editor. “I also thank everyone for the trust you have shown in BGR.com. We promise to continue bringing news from the world of technology and help readers make an informed decision,” she added.

The event also witnessed 7 different workshops on interesting topics attended by the most renowned and popular gamers of India like THE RawKnee a.k.a Rony Dasgupta, TOTAL GAMING a.k.a Ajjubhai, MAGSPLAY a.k.a Mansai Gupta, MYTHPAT a.k.a Mithilesh Patankar, TECHNO GAMERZ a.k.a Ujjwal Chaurasia, GAMERFLEET a.k.a Anshu Bisht and DESI GAMERS a.k.a Amit Sharma.

Commenting on the initiative, Shridhar Mishra, SVP & Head of Digital Monetization, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “COVID-19 has made the consumers turn to online gaming platforms in the scarcity of entertainment choices during lockdown. 45 percent of the Indian population is estimated to be playing games on their cell phones enabling India’s soaring gaming industry’s valuation at $930 million making it the number one in the world. Hence, we felt the need to celebrate the people who have delighted the world of gaming through their invaluable contributions & achievements through BGR Gaming Awards 2021. We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our users and the industry leaders. I would personally like to congratulate each of the winners for their contributions and wholeheartedly extend warm regards to the esteemed guests.”