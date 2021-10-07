New Delhi: Zee Digital’s leading technology site, BGR.in organized BGR Gaming Awards 2021. BGR Gaming Awards is an annual awards ceremony that honours excellence| achievements in the online gaming industry. The forum congregated other sharpest minds from the gaming, brand & technology industries along with investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on spearheading the gaming revolution in India. The much-awaited BGR Awards 2021 held on 31st September 2021 was virtually hosted on BGR.in & India.com Facebook Handle, YT Channels along with Live Streaming (OTT Platform) – Watcho. Also Read - BGR India Conclave 2020 highlights: Tech vs COVID-19, iOT, smart homes and more

MOBILE – Winners PC/ CONSOLES Winners HARDWARE WINNERS Best Animation: Call Of Duty BEST ANIMATION: Spiderman Miles Morales BEST GAMING SMARTPHONE: realme GT GAME OF THE YEAR: Ludo King GAME OF THE YEAR: Spiderman Miles Morales BEST GAMING TWS: realme Buds Pro BEST DESIGNED GAME: Call Of Duty BEST DESIGNED GAME: Call of duty: war zone BEST GAMING HEADPHONES: Razer Blackshark V2 MOST POPULAR GAME IN INDIA: Candy Crush BEST GAME DEVELOPER: CD Projekt. BEST GAMING ACCESSORY: realme Mobile Game Controller BEST GAME DEVELOPER: King ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR: Call of duty: war zone BEST GAMING LAPTOP: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 BEST ACTION GAME: Pubg MOST POPULAR GAME IN INDIA: GTA V BEST GAMEPLAY: Free Fire BEST GAMEPLAY: Spiderman Miles Morales BEST REAL MONEY GAME: Dream 11 BEST GAMING PROCESSOR: Intel BEST GAMING PROCESSOR: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Gamer of the Year: TECHNO GAMERZ a.k.a Ujjwal Chaurasia BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY: Gpay BEST CRYPTO CURRENCY: Binance

Recent research by KPMG foresees rapid change to gaming and digital media consumption, projecting global growth bouncing up to 33% to reach $25.4 billion in 2021. It shows India’s soaring gaming industry is valued at $930 million and is number one in the world. The estimated number of gamers in India is 628 million. India is also one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, with a 13% share of global game sessions, according to a report by Deloitte India. Hence to recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry and to celebrate the very best businesses and individuals who are driving the $930 million gaming industry forward Zee Digital arranged BGR Gaming Awards 2021. Also Read - BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

Bigger and better BGRA 2021 witnessed the presence of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming’s position as the most immersive, challenging, and inspiring form of entertainment. Industry leader Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation was the keynote speaker who threw light on Indian Online Gaming Industry on the topic What the Future Holds. The award categories had the best from the Smartphones, PC/Consoles, and Hardware. Also Read - BGR India: The break of dawn with a renewed focus and passion for technology

Along with the awards the event also had a conclave which comprised of 3 Sessions on various related topics and was addressed by eminent personas from the technology and gaming industry. The first session was on Innovations in Gaming Infrastructure in India by panelists Anand Subramanya, Director Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, and Sreeram Reddy Vanga, Founder, Innopark India Pvt.Ltd. The 2nd session was on Business of Gamification: Engagement and Monetisation in E-Commerce and payments addressed by Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & Marketing Director, Baazi Games, and Gaurav Verma, Director, User Growth, Games 24X7. Panelists Naman Jhawar, SVP, Strategy & Operations, MPL, Khalid Wani, Director Sales, Western Digital, Madhav Seth, CEO, RealMe India and Gautam Pillai, Vice President, NextGen spoke on 5G and Innovations in devices and smartphone technology will revolutionize Gaming in India.