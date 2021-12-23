Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Zee Digital’s leading technology site, BGR.in organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 on Thursday. The BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 is an annual awards ceremony that honours excellence and achievements in smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio, and several other industries. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

The second edition of the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards has received participation from industry leaders from across segments such as consumer electronics and other tech domains. The process of selecting the winner has been transparent and involves industry veterans from renowned Indian tech publications.

"We are elated to organise the second edition of BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2021. We at Zee Media believe in recognising the efforts of companies and individuals who are constantly working in the field of technology, to make our world better for tomorrow. I congratulate all the winners and nominees for this achievement," Rajnish Ahuja, Editor Zee News and Chief Content Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited said on the success of the awards.

Puja Sethi, Group Editor, ZEEL said, “As the future advances at an accelerated pace and organizations race towards the new normal, innovations and technological interventions have become crucial. Working at the edge of innovation, businesses are striving to build resilience and connected ecosystems.”

Shridhar Mishra – SVP and Head Digital Monetization, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “We are extremely thrilled to have executed the second season of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 with an aim to recognise the technology sector in India. Our focus was to bring the most eminent tech products to our readers, to keep them completely updated with the world of technology. We are privileged to conclude this event with one of its kind tech conclave that shared views and insights from industry veterans which made the event more than just an award. We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our users and the industry leaders. I would personally like to congratulate each of the winners for their contributions and wholeheartedly extend warm regards to the esteemed guests.”

The forum also congregated industry experts Madhav Sheth – CEO Realme India, Anku Jain – Managing Director, MediaTek India, and Amit Marwah – Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India, Nitish Singal – Head, Personal Systems, HP India, Abhay Sharma – VP, Esports Ops and Broadcasting, MPL, and Dr Mohan Kumar R, Ph.D – Founder & CEO, Fanplay IoT for an insightful panel discussion on Future of 5G and Future of Gaming.