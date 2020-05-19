comscore Zee Digital registers 150 million users in March 2020 | BGR India
  • Zee Digital registers 150 million users in March 2020; BGR.in sees 132% growth: ComScore
Zee Digital registers 150 million users in March 2020; BGR.in sees 132% growth: ComScore

Zee Digital registers triple digital growth in March 2020 while competition saw only double digital growth.

  Published: May 19, 2020 12:21 PM IST
Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, is continuing the tremendous growth seen in the first two months of this year. The digital publisher crossed 150 million users on ComScore in March 2020. This is the single biggest growth seen by Zee Digital, which comprises the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. According to the latest data from ComScore, Zee Digital registered a growth of 134 percent during this financial year. This is the highest growth among the top media groups in the country. Also Read - Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest as India enters Lockdown 4.0

While rivals saw double digit growth in their users, Zee Digital saw triple digital growth in March 2020. The digital publisher stood out among competitors such as Times Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group and HT Media Group. During the month of March 2020, ComScore data shows that the Times Group, Network 18 and India Today Group registered a growth of 48 percent, 20 percent and 56 percent respectively. With 134 percent, Zee Digital once again showed its continued focus on data led growth in the publishing business. Also Read - ZEE5 brings over 1.25 lakh hours of content to Samsung smartphones in partnership

The biggest drivers for Zee Digital during the month of March 2020 were mainstream sites such as Zee Business, India.com, and Zee News. Each of these websites saw a growth of 160 percent, 113 percent and 75 percent respectively. The growth was also aided by BollywoodLife.com, the group’s entertainment website and tech website BGR.in, which grew by over 100 percent during this period. BollywoodLife.com grew by 147 percent while BGR.in saw 132 percent growth in March 2020. Also Read - Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content for limited time

Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group expressed satisfaction over the development. He also attributed this growth to data driven approach in the newsrooms.

Zee Digital moved to 3rd place in the News and Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India in March. It also ranked 4th overall for Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category. According to the January 2020 ComScore data, Zee Digital crossed 125 million unique users. Now, with 150 million users and plan to reach next 100 million, Zee Digital is charting its next growth trajectory.

  Published Date: May 19, 2020 12:21 PM IST

