Zee unveils Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Group introduces Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru: Check details

Zee Group's new facility will not only focus on developing products based on services such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), NFTs and data modelling but it will also focus on building the metaverse.

Zee Group on Friday unveiled its first Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The tech centre aims to strengthen the company’s technology, innovation and data capabilities by armed over 700 experts to cutting-edge technology to build new products. Zee Group’s new facility will not only focus on developing products based on services such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), NFTs and data modelling but it will also focus on building the metaverse. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

The 80,000-feet Technology and Innovation Centre was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. The event was also attended by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms for ZEE, Amit Goenka, and President – Technology and Data for ZEE, Nitin Mittal. Also Read - Google acquires Raxium, could be planning to launch AR headset for metaverse

“The centre will build the metaverse network for the Company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms,” Zee Group said in an official press release. Also Read - HTC metaverse phone in development, company reveals: Report

“The government of Karnataka is extremely delighted to be a part of ZEE’s initiative and I am confident that the Technology & Innovation Centre set up by ZEE will help to accelerate the growth prospects of the state,” the Karnataka CM said while inaugurating the facility.

“Public – private partnership is essential for the growth and long term success of any state and we will ensure that we walk shoulder to shoulder with ZEE in this journey,” he added.

“I congratulate ZEE on launching the tech centre and firmly believe that it will assist in propelling the state to a global stage and uplift the lives of professionals in the tech industry,” Karnataka Governor said on the occasion.

“We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms,” Mittal said while making the announcement.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 8:07 PM IST

