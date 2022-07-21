Zee introduces first-ever Metaverse induction program for campus graduates from top tech

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) conducted its first-ever induction in a Metaverse environment. The company welcomed 100+ campus graduates from top tech institutes across the Nation at its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The Company’s Technology & Innovation Centre is focused on building the metaverse platform by leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and relevant data models for its digital platforms. Also Read - Zee Group introduces Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru: Check details

The initiative was led by Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses and Platforms, ZEE and Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, addressing the fresh batch of recruits. The Metaverse Induction was conducted by leveraging the Technology and Innovation Centre's infrastructure and technology solutions. It offered an immersive mixed reality experience to fresh recruits.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE said, "At ZEE's Technology and Innovation Centre, we are imbibing a sharp strategic focus on enhancing our tech capabilities through a confluence of technology, data and talent. As we break new grounds and redefine entertainment by providing robust experiences across platforms, we are delighted to converge ZEE's collaborative and entrepreneurial culture in the physical and digital realms through an immersive environment such as the metaverse. We aim to provide intuitive experiences across all aspects of an individual's consumption, creation and transactional journey, and the first-ever metaverse induction program at ZEE, will not only help enhance our employee experience by boosting innovation and productivity, but also our consumer experience by several notches."

Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said “For over three decades, we have been a pioneer in breaking the norms of the industry and creating path-breaking content for more than 1.3 billion viewers across the globe. Our focus now remains on building capability for ZEE by leveraging technology to provide our consumers with extraordinary entertainment experiences. Our quest is to shape the next chapter of India’s Media & Entertainment Industry and the Metaverse Induction Program is yet another major step in that direction. Inducting, nurturing and retaining the right talent is key to any organization’s success and we are committed to giving a world class experience to our tech enthusiasts right from day one.”

Commenting on the induction program, Animesh Kumar, President – HR and Transformation, ZEE said, “As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, the Technology and Innovation Centre at ZEE will play the lead role in driving the next era of innovation in content consumption. ZEEverse, is another major stride in a string of initiatives launched by the company in recent times towards our internal digital transformation that will enable the organization to become future-ready and win in the emerging digitalised economy. Our focus is on building a collaborative, high-capability driven environment for our tech enthusiasts, who are the innovators of tomorrow. As we reimagine the future of our workplace, we are also elevating our employee experience by adopting a new induction module that will deliver an immersive and unique on-boarding experience to our fresh batch of recruits.”