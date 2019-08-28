comscore ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
  • Home
  • News
  • ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
News

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

News

ZEE5 is one of the fastest growing Indian video on demand service. With the availability on LG Smart TVs, the service is now available on a spectrum of devices.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 8:35 PM IST
zee5 logo feat

ZEE5, the video on demand streaming service from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, will soon be available on Smart TVs as well. The fastest growing OTT platform will now be available on 2015 and 2016 models of LG Smart TVs. The company is able to bring the service to LG’s older Smart TVs thanks to backward compatibility on WebOS version 3.0 to 3.5. In a statement, Zee said that ZEE5 will be available on all existing LG Smart TVs as well as soon-to-be-launched models.

With this new addition, ZEE5 will now be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company believes bring the service to LG Smart TVs will help widen its penetration across the country. The backwards compatibility being introduced is not limited to LG Smart TVs alone. The company is working on enabling backward compatibility for all the Samsung Smart TVs as well. With this update, all ZEE5 shows and movies will be available for download from the LG content store.

TCL teams up with ZEE5 for content; offers time-limited discount

Also Read

TCL teams up with ZEE5 for content; offers time-limited discount

“TV-connected devices are creating an immersive viewing experience on large screens and Smart TVs,” said Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India. “At ZEE5, we are at the forefront of fuelling this change and backward compatibility on LG Smart TVs is a testament to our efforts. With 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages, we want all consumers to enjoy the best of content on a large screen further enhancing their viewing experience,” he added.

Airtel upgrades ZEE5 exclusive benefits under 'Airtel Thanks'

Also Read

Airtel upgrades ZEE5 exclusive benefits under 'Airtel Thanks'

ALl LG Smart TV users will be able to utilize the existing free surfing mode. They will also be able to use the premium subscriptions to enjoy a large screen experience at their home. Those using the ZEE5 TV app on Samsung and LG’s WebOS 3.0+ will be able to enjoy features such as easy payment using Paytm QR code. One of the advantages of the premium subscription being that they get early access to their favorite episodes even before TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 8:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, Oppo Reno2F launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

Editor's Pick

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
News
ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

News

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

Disney may be remastering its classic Aladdin and Lion King games

Gaming

Disney may be remastering its classic Aladdin and Lion King games

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

News

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

Most Popular

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

News

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy M30s massive leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s massive leak ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy J4 Plus receive new software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy J4 Plus receive new software updates
Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 electric bike Vs Revolt RV 300 Vs Hero Dash electric scooter

Meizu 16s Pro स्मार्टफोन चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Revolt RV400 और RV300 electric bikes भारत में लॉन्च, 2,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, Oppo Reno2F भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo Z1X भारत में 6 सितंबर होगा लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन्स की खासियत


News

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
News
ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back
Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

News

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed
Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

News

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September
Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta

News

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta