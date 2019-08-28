ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

ZEE5, the video on demand streaming service from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, will soon be available on Smart TVs as well. The fastest growing OTT platform will now be available on 2015 and 2016 models of LG Smart TVs. The company is able to bring the service to LG’s older Smart TVs thanks to backward compatibility on WebOS version 3.0 to 3.5. In a statement, Zee said that ZEE5 will be available on all existing LG Smart TVs as well as soon-to-be-launched models.

With this new addition, ZEE5 will now be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company believes bring the service to LG Smart TVs will help widen its penetration across the country. The backwards compatibility being introduced is not limited to LG Smart TVs alone. The company is working on enabling backward compatibility for all the Samsung Smart TVs as well. With this update, all ZEE5 shows and movies will be available for download from the LG content store.

“TV-connected devices are creating an immersive viewing experience on large screens and Smart TVs,” said Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India. “At ZEE5, we are at the forefront of fuelling this change and backward compatibility on LG Smart TVs is a testament to our efforts. With 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages, we want all consumers to enjoy the best of content on a large screen further enhancing their viewing experience,” he added.

ALl LG Smart TV users will be able to utilize the existing free surfing mode. They will also be able to use the premium subscriptions to enjoy a large screen experience at their home. Those using the ZEE5 TV app on Samsung and LG’s WebOS 3.0+ will be able to enjoy features such as easy payment using Paytm QR code. One of the advantages of the premium subscription being that they get early access to their favorite episodes even before TV.