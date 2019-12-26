ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

Over-The-Top (OTT) and video streaming platform ZEE5 has just made a new announcement to improve the user experience. As per the new announcement, the company has just launched a new Progressive Web App (PWA). The company clarified that this launch is part of its effort to increase the web reach of the service. ZEE5 claims that the PWA can increase its reach by up to 5 times as compared to its regular mobile website. Users can add the ZEE5 logo on their smartphone home screen without installing the app. The company also claims that the PWA offers three times faster loading time while reducing the buffering time to half.

ZEE5 Progressive Web App details

PWA will also ensure that ZEE5 users can have better experience in areas with poor network connectivity. The company has also made improvements to the User Interface and the User Experience. PWA will also ensure that the service works without any issue on smartphones with limited storage. It also allows users to browse through the ZEE5 catalog in case they are offline. The company has also improved the payment experience to make everything more seamless. Other features of the PWA include language personalization, auto preview, and ease of accessing content. For context, ZEE5 offers more than 100 originals across 12 languages in multiple genres.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The company confirmed that it teamed up with the Kaltura player to improve the overall user experience. PWA launch comes months after ZEE5 announced improvements in its streaming technology. Tarun Katial, the CEO of ZEE5 India issued a statement while announcing the launch of PWA. He added, “We are in the business of entertaining India on-the-go, 24×7.”

He went on to state, “PWA is a fantastic model because it loads faster and does not require space on the phone. In tier 2 and tier 3 towns, where many users’ phones are not as equipped with the right hardware.” Katial clarified “PWA version of our mobile web will enable the content to be loaded instantly.”