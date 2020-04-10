comscore ZEE5 new channel sees 178 percent increase in consumption | BGR India
ZEE5 new channel sees 178 percent increase in consumption during COVID-19 lockdown

ZEE5 says the overall platform witnessed a viewership of 437.4 million during the lockdown period.

zee5 logo feat

ZEE5 News Channel has seen unprecedented rise in viewership amidst COVID-19 lockdown. ZEE5, the popular entertainment super-app, has witnessed a spike in its popularity as well. In particular, the tailored news coverage for COVID-19 has reportedly seen 12.4 million viewers. The overall platform witnessed a viewership of 437.4 million, which is a massive bump. The platform has confirmed to have 66.3 million users. Also Read - ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

The company also confirmed that the average consumption of news increased by 178 percent compared to the pre-lockdown period. In a press statement, ZEE5 revealed that average watch time increased by 16 percent for live news and 29 percent for video-on-demand news. The platform has also seen a spike in news consumption via connected devices. ZEE5 reports a growth of 166 percent in terms of video views for the same period. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar have also witnessed similar spikes in viewership. Also Read - ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram with Hypershots app

ZEE5 says the increase in viewership is owed to the tailored offering launched during lockdown. The streaming video-on-demand service launched two exclusive channels – Dish Positive and Corona Coverage – as part of its #BeCalmStayInformed initiative. With Dish Positive, ZEE5 has created a fact check platform that busts myths. It also provides details such as precautionary measures, symptoms, FAQs, doctor’s take, state helpline numbers and others. Corona Coverage, on the other hand, serves as an information-led channel delivering key news about the virus. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Coronavirus: How tech companies are fighting against the pandemic

Also Read

Coronavirus: How tech companies are fighting against the pandemic

ZEE5 also said in the statement that COVID-19 notifications have further helped in circulating relevant information. The push notifications are consigned twice a day and it includes vital information. It has also created a special landing page for COVID-19 related news. “With the role of OTT becoming more prominent in the sphere of presenting real time news during the pandemic, ZEE5 is incessantly working towards taking various steps to bring even more trustworthy information with each passing day,” the company said in a media statement.

Story Timeline

