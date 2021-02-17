Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount

Zee5 Premium annual subscription is now available at half the price. As part of celebrating the OTT platform’s three-year anniversary, Zee Entertainment Enterprises is offering a special discount and the Zee5 Premium can now be purchased for just Rs 499 instead of the regular price of Rs 999. Also Read - Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4: Here’s how you can avail it

The special discount offer on Zee5 premium annual subscription plan is valid till February 28. To subscribe to the video-on demand service, you can use the Zee5 app (Android/iOS) or the website platform.

Zee5 Premium annual subscription: How to avail the discount?

Interested users can look for the offer on Zee5's dedicated website or download the app which is available on both Android and iOS platform.

If you want to purchase the subscription via app, download the app on your mobile first, then grant access to location, select your preferred language and then click ‘Continue.’ Following this, a content language page will pop up in which you can select multiple content (English, Hindi, Marathi etc).

The following page will ask you to select ‘Browse for free’ or ‘Subscribe Now’ option. Tap on the ‘’Subscribe Now’ button and then select ‘INR 499 for 365’ days option. Press the Continue option which you will find below the screen, fill the required credentials (email/mobile number). After successful creation of the account, you will be led to the payment, enter the necessary details and the subscription plan will reflect in your account upon successful transaction.

In case you want to make purchase via website, simply head to zee5.com, tap on the ‘INR499 subscription plan’ and follow the above steps.

It is worth to note, that the offer is applicable only on the annual subscription plan. The monthly and three-month premium plans for Zee5 Premium remain unchanged at Rs 99 and Rs 299 respectively.

Notably, Zee5 contains live TV channels that you can access without any subscription. The live news channels are available in HD quality and include national TV channels like India TV, Republic Bharat, India News, etc. However, some of the content are available only for Zee5 Premium subscribers like ALT Balaji Shows, Kids, Live TV, and blockbuster movies. Moreover, they can watch content on five devices at a time. While the membership let you access all Zee5 originals and exclusive shows, do remember that the offer will expire by the end of this month.