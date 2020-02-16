comscore ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram | BGR India
ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram with Hypershots app

After launching over 100 original shows over the past two years, ZEE5 is planning to enter the hyperlocal content segment. It will compete with TikTok and Instagram.

  • Published: February 16, 2020 11:44 AM IST
ZEE5, the video streaming service from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, is set to compete with TikTok. After producing more than 100 original shows over the past two years, ZEE5 wants to explore hyper local content platforms. The company plans to launch Hypershots later this year. The new service will compete with TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The service will have 90 second user generated content from celebrities and common people. With Hypershots, ZEE5 is also exploring the super app model.

“We want to be the super app of entertainment, a one-stop destination for digital videos,” Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India told Business Today. “We don’t want users to come to us only for long-form and go somewhere else for short-form. The digital ecosystem will make users come back more and more and their habit formation with ZEE5 will happen,” he added. Hypershots is being designed as a platform for ad-supported content. However, ZEE5 plans to turn it into a subscription platform eventually.

ZEE5 is planning to launch at least 15 to 20 films a year as part of its investment in direct-to-digital films. This push will join the efforts where it offers live feeds of national and regional news channels such as Asianet, Suvarna, TV9 and Republic. “We already offer content in 14 languages and we will be soon offering content in Assamese too,” Katial told the business publication. ZEE5 is also expanding its investment in technology while it continues to strengthen the content portfolio.

“We have invested in a consumer data platform which enables us to build smaller and smaller cohorts and segments. Somebody would be a TV show lover, some enjoy watching thrillers, while there is a segment which likes to watch new age women stories, there are language preferences too, also the frequency of usage. We are able to send personalized notifications to consumers based on all these parameters. We now operate in 1,200 segments of users,” Katial told Business Today.

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app in an effort increase its reach

ZEE5 has also recently launched a new application for Android and iOS users. It has also introduced a progressive web app. It plans to launch around 80 to 100 original shows this year. Katial explains the app is targeting to cross the 15 million daily user mark and 100 million monthly active mark this year. The company has also strengthened its adtech to deliver a seamless experience for its advertisers. “It will allow enhanced targeting beyond what Google and Facebook offer,” Katial added.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2020 11:44 AM IST

