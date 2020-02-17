ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

OTT and video streaming platform ZEE5 has announced that it will launch 80+ originals in the next fiscal year starting April 1, 2020. On its second anniversary, the company said it has become India’s largest original content producer having launched 100+ originals since inception. ZEE5 revealed that the app recorded a peak 11.4 million daily active users base in December 2019 with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per person.

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “There will be much more in the months to come! 80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs and more to ensure we are the preferred choice for the over 550 million consumers who are estimated to take to online video viewing by FY23! The third-year will see the list continue to grow with more options in each genre to satisfy the audience hunger for good entertaining content, beginning with a power-packed line up for February.”

“ZEE5 is a complete entertainment package destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres, and languages that is hard to beat. With our unrelenting focus on quality content that includes blockbuster film acquisitions, partnerships, and technology advancements, we have seen a rapid rise in subscribers in two years of entertaining the nation. Our original content is curated and handpicked keeping in mind the taste and preferences of the Indian audiences. In addition to the best of entertainment, the third year will also see us offering educational content through our recently announced partnership with the digital learning platform, Eduauraa,” Katial said.

The company also says the refreshed UI/UX for the Zee5 mobile app will ensure 2X Quicker app launches, and 3X faster video start. It will also ensure 2X data saving with video compression as well as hyper-personalized experience. ZEE5 also launched the Minutely, a first of its kind Auto Preview Video. The latest web app version works on Jellybean version Android 4.2 to 5.0 and above. The bespoke version of the ZEE5 app is now available on the Jio KaiOS feature phones.