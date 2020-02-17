comscore ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1
  • Home
  • News
  • ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1
News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 revealed that its app recorded a peak 11.4 million daily active users base in December 2019 with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per person.

  • Updated: February 17, 2020 12:40 PM IST
zee5 logo feat

OTT and video streaming platform ZEE5 has announced that it will launch 80+ originals in the next fiscal year starting April 1, 2020. On its second anniversary, the company said it has become India’s largest original content producer having launched 100+ originals since inception. ZEE5 revealed that the app recorded a peak 11.4 million daily active users base in December 2019 with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per person.

Related Stories


Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “There will be much more in the months to come! 80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs and more to ensure we are the preferred choice for the over 550 million consumers who are estimated to take to online video viewing by FY23! The third-year will see the list continue to grow with more options in each genre to satisfy the audience hunger for good entertaining content, beginning with a power-packed line up for February.”

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram with Hypershots app

Also Read

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram with Hypershots app

“ZEE5 is a complete entertainment package destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres, and languages that is hard to beat. With our unrelenting focus on quality content that includes blockbuster film acquisitions, partnerships, and technology advancements, we have seen a rapid rise in subscribers in two years of entertaining the nation. Our original content is curated and handpicked keeping in mind the taste and preferences of the Indian audiences. In addition to the best of entertainment, the third year will also see us offering educational content through our recently announced partnership with the digital learning platform, Eduauraa,” Katial said.

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app in an effort increase its reach

Also Read

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app in an effort increase its reach

The company also says the refreshed UI/UX for the Zee5 mobile app will ensure 2X Quicker app launches, and 3X faster video start. It will also ensure 2X data saving with video compression as well as hyper-personalized experience. ZEE5 also launched the Minutely, a first of its kind Auto Preview Video. The latest web app version works on Jellybean version Android 4.2 to 5.0 and above. The bespoke version of the ZEE5 app is now available on the Jio KaiOS feature phones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 12:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2020 12:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

News

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1
ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram

News

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

News

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app
Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

News

Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील, जानें ऑफर

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को मिला Jio VoWiFi सपोर्ट

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 के साथ Antutu पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

News

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones
ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000