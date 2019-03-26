comscore
ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones

The entire ZEE5 content library will be available to stream for Reliance JioPhone users.

  Published: March 26, 2019 9:08 AM IST
Zee Entertainment’s OTT arm ZEE5 Monday announced a partnership with Reliance Jio following which the app will now be available on the Jio KaiOS feature phones of the latter. The partnership aims to bring on board over 40 million users of Jio feature phones in the country, who are seeking engaging entertainment options in addition to the features that the phone inherently offers, a statement said.

ZEE5 has launched a specially customized app for Jio KaiOS customers and has brought VOD (video on demand) content library to Jio’s network, it added. According to the company, ZEE5 had 56.3 million monthly active users as of December 2018, who spend an average of 31 minutes on the platform per day.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

The JioPhone already has a bunch of popular apps on the KaiOS platform, which includes JioSaavnMusic, JioTV to stream live TV channels, and JioMovies. Besides, social networking app Facebook, video streaming service YouTube and Google Maps apps are also present on the platform. And finally, the most widely used instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is also available on the JioPhone platform.

Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

It is interesting to see an OTT platform customizing its app for the feature phones, which itself proves how important the particular segment is. Of course, you don’t get a full-fledged experience as you would on a smartphone, but it is for those users who aren’t too comfortable switching to a smartphone, mainly because of the budget constraints.

With inputs from PTI.

  Published Date: March 26, 2019 9:08 AM IST

