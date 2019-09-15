Zomato all set to launch 'binge-worthy' original shows on September 16

Zomato is all set to launch its originals shows on September 16. The company says that it will unveil a total of 18 shows in the coming months. The ‘binge-worthy’ shows will be available in a new “Videos” section in the Zomato app. The company says videos will be categorized by genre letting users watch 3-15 minute videos across shows, recipes and Sneak Peek restaurant stories. All episodes are bite-sized, between 3 and 15 minutes, as per the Food delivery platform.

The Zomato video experience will launch with 2000+ videos that include Zomato Originals, which will be available to stream in India. The Sneak Peek and recipe videos can be accessed anywhere in the world. All Zomato Original shows are around food, but with a twist. Comedy, reality, fiction, advice, celebrity interviews will explore food in unique, engaging and entertaining videos.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users around food. Most of our users visit the app several times a week. This presents an opportunity to further delight our users using Zomato Originals,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and CEO.

“We combined all things food with binge-worthy genres and came up with a diverse slate of shows. With shows in both Hindi and English, we hope every corner of India will tune in to Zomato to hone their taste buds,” said Durga Raghunath, Senior Vice-President (Growth), Zomato.

Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor, Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh, Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah, Starry Meals with Janice, Race Against the App and Dude, Where’s the Food with Jordindian are some of the binge-worthy pairings available. “Well over half of Zomato’s 70 million+ monthly active users search for restaurants and dining out options while 1.4 million are our premium Gold subscribers. The online ordering service is now in 500+ Indian cities serving more than 1.3 million orders a day.”

– With inputs from IANS