Zomato expands food delivery business to 17 new cities across India

With the launch in 17 new cities, Zomato has expanded its online ordering and food delivery services to 213 cities in India, the online restaurant guide and food ordering firm said Monday.

The newly launched cities include Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Solan, Palwal, Rewari, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Kottayam, Kollam, Khanna, Gurdaspur, Ambur and Deoghar, Zomato said in a statement.

“Emerging cities are a major growth avenue for us and we expect them to constitute more than 50 percent of our total order volume by the end of the year,” Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said. As the company grows, it is also trying to create value for everyone in the ecosystem, he added.

“With 1.8 lakh delivery partners, we are creating jobs and skill-building opportunities for many in India. We are developing Zomato Kitchen hubs in smaller cities in India to drive growth for our restaurant partners,” Goyal said. Zomato is a restaurant reviews, restaurant discovery, food delivery and dining out transactions platform providing information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.