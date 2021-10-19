Zomato faces backlash on Twitter after it fires employee calls Hindi a 'national language'

Food delivery company, Zomato, is being roasted on Twitter currently. This is because an employee was fired as he told a customer, during a grievance redressal conversation, that everyone should know Hindi as it is the national language. This became a huge issue on Twitter as people accused Twitter of imposing the language on customers. Also Read - Zomato is shutting its grocery delivery in India from September 17

On that note, we are reinstating the agent – this alone is not something she should have been fired for. This is easily something she can learn and do better about going forward. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 19, 2021

The controversy began after one Vikash with twitter handle @Vikash67456607 tweeted on Monday: “Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can’t be refunded as I didn’t know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn’t know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare.”

Posting the screen shots of his conversation with the Zomato’s customer care agent, Vikash had also tagged Kanimozhi and others.

Having said that, we should all tolerate each other’s imperfections. And appreciate each other’s language and regional sentiments. Tamil Nadu – we love you. Just as much as we love the rest of the country. Not more, not less. We are all the same, as much as we are different.❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 19, 2021

The Zomato’s customer care agent, who had conversed with Vikash in a polite manner, said there was a language barrier and said, “For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit.”

Several others too roasted Zomato and said they have uninstalled the app while some also took potshots at DMK pointing out that many of its leaders run schools that teach Hindi.

Be that as it may, Zomato on its part apologising to Vikash, said it had fired that agent and added that it is building a Tamil app and in the process of setting up a Tamil call/support centre in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“We understand food and language are core to any local culture and we take both of them seriously,” Zomato tweeted in reply to Vikash.

With Inputs from IANS)