Online food delivery platform Zomato has re-introduced its Zomato Gold loyalty program in India. This program is a replacement for the Zomato Pro Plus program that was discontinued back in 2021. This is the fourth time that the company is launching such a loyalty programme. The company launched Zomato Gold earlier which offered dine-in at restaurants. Also Read - Zomato Intercity food delivery: Now order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata

Zomato Gold: Price, Benefits

Zomato Gold is now live for all users in India. As an introductory offer, Zomato is offering a complimentary Gold subscription for all the Zomato Pro members for three months, until April 25. Also Read - Zomato discontinues its 'Pro' subscription plans that were introduced during lockdown

In terms of pricing, Zomato Gold subscription will be available at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. However, the annual price of the loyalty program has not been revealed yet. In addition to this, Zomato has also announced several benefits under the subscription plan. Also Read - Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

As for the benefits, Zomato Gold will offer free delivery for orders above Rs 199. However, it should be noted that free delivery will be limited to restaurants within 10 km of users. Zomato will also offer a Rs 100 coupon if the order is delayed and VIP access during peak times.

During rush hours, Zomato Gold will offer VIP access to the subscribers. With VIP access, Zomato will prioritise subscribers’ orders during high-demand hours. The subscribers will also get offers on dining. On the other hand, while dining out, they will get up to 40 percent discount.

The food delivery app will offer up to 30 percent extra discount on more than 20,000+ restaurants across the country, as compared to regular users.

As per the company, Zomato aims to compete against Swiggy One with its newly launched Zomato Gold loyalty programme.

For the unversed, Swiggy One already offers free deliveries within 10 km of the user for orders above Rs 149.