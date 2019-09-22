comscore Zomato Gold extends to food delivery; offer details
Zomato Gold is now available on food delivery: Check out all the details

Earlier, the benefits were limited to dining out section of the service for in-restaurant discounts. Now Zomato Gold benefits can be availed on food delivery as well.

  • Published: September 22, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Food delivery service and restaurant aggregator Zomato has revealed significant changes to its Zomato Gold subscription. The company is now extending benefits of the membership to food delivery. Earlier, the benefits were limited to dining out section. As part of the announcement, the company claims that Zomato Gold is the “most popular loyalty program” in the country. It also clarified that the initial aim of the program was to provide subscribers with additional options to try new restaurants around them.

It is also worth noting that existing Zomato Gold subscribers won’t have to pay anything extra to get benefits for these changes. The company did note that it has made some “Fair Usage Policy” changes to the existing membership. Existing subscribers will now get just two “unlocks” per day, one for dining-out and one for delivery. Additionally, Zomato Gold membership will also be limited to one device per person. If you are a Zomato Gold subscriber and not happy with the decision then the company will issue a refund.

As part of the Gold benefits on delivery, users will get the second-most expensive item in the cart for free. It is also worth noting that the free part caps up to Rs 300. This means if the second-most expensive item is for Rs 350, users will have to pay Rs 50 for the item. Any new user wishing to get Zomato Gold now will have to pay Rs 1,800 for the annual subscription.

According to the announcement, the changes in Zomato Gold program are now available in 16 cities across the country. Zomato is aiming to extend this program to 25 more cities by next week. The list of additional cities includes Agra, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mangalore, and Mysore. Other names include Nashik, Patiala, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

