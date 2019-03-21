comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities
News

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities

News

In the first phase, Zomato will introduce this packaging in 10 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and more.

  • Published: March 21, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Zomato-homepage

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato Wednesday said it has pushed tamper-proof packaging in 10 cities in India to add an extra layer of safety for food deliveries.

The safety seals are made from a single material polymer and are completely reusable and recyclable. The company would also launch biodegradable versions of packaging, Zomato said in a statement.

“This packaging will be 100 percent tamper-proof once the food is sealed by the restaurant, the packet can only be opened by cutting off the top-end strip,” it added.

In the first phase, this packaging is introduced in 10 cities — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Vadodara — it said in a statement.

Subsequently, it would be introduced in over 180 cities where Zomato’s online ordering and food delivery services are present, it added.

” ‘Zomato Safely Sealed’ is our latest attempt at adding an extra layer of safety, ensuring our users receive food as good as it was when it was prepared in the kitchen,” Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said.

Over 5,000 restaurant partners are sealing their food using the packaging, he added.

Founded by Deepinder Goyal, Zomato is a restaurant reviews, restaurant discovery, food delivery and dining out transactions platform providing information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
News
Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

News

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities

News

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities
Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499

News

Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Trending

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs

News

Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs
Zomato to convert 40 percent of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes in 2 years

News

Zomato to convert 40 percent of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes in 2 years

हिंदी समाचार

सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर अब यूजर्स कर सकेंगे शॉपिंग

हरियाणा: व्हॉट्सएप पर पेपर लीक करवाते रंगेहाथों पकड़े गए दो दर्जन शिक्षक

शार्प ने भारत में लॉन्च किया इनोवेटिव एअर प्यूरीफायर 'केसी-जी40एम'

हवाई जहाज में डाटा और कॉलिंग का लुत्फ ले पाएंगे एयरटेल यूजर्स!

होली पर 1 साल का हो जाएगा PUBG Mobile, फैंस को मिलेगा ये गिफ्ट

News

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
News
Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode
Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

News

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China
Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video
Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online