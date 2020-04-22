Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday announced that it has mandated each of its delivery partners to install and use the Aarogya Setu app – which is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and make its information accessible to the common people. Also Read - Zomato begins grocery delivery in 80 Indian cities

This app also helps in finding out corona positive people present nearby. The idea is to keep individuals, as well as the authorities, informed in case the delivery partners, have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread. Also Read - Zomato acquires Uber Eats for close to Rs 2,500 crore: Report

“We are also going to showcase that our delivery partners are using the Aarogya Setu app on the Zomato app so that our users feel confident in getting their essentials home-delivered, and not step out,” the food delivery platform said in a statement. “This is the first time we have mandated our delivery partners to do anything special. For what it’s worth, we have never even mandated our delivery partners to wear the ubiquitous red t-shirt.” Also Read - Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

Aarogya Setu: Here is how the coronavirus tracker app works

The app can help users stay informed in case they have crossed paths with any infected with the coronavirus. As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.

Written with inputs from IANS