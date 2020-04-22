comscore Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
  • Home
  • News
  • Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Aarogya Setu app is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and make its information accessible to the common people.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 7:17 PM IST
Coronavirus tracker Aarogya Setu feature

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday announced that it has mandated each of its delivery partners to install and use the Aarogya Setu app – which is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and make its information accessible to the common people. Also Read - Zomato begins grocery delivery in 80 Indian cities

This app also helps in finding out corona positive people present nearby. The idea is to keep individuals, as well as the authorities, informed in case the delivery partners, have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread. Also Read - Zomato acquires Uber Eats for close to Rs 2,500 crore: Report

“We are also going to showcase that our delivery partners are using the Aarogya Setu app on the Zomato app so that our users feel confident in getting their essentials home-delivered, and not step out,” the food delivery platform said in a statement. “This is the first time we have mandated our delivery partners to do anything special. For what it’s worth, we have never even mandated our delivery partners to wear the ubiquitous red t-shirt.” Also Read - Online scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 95,000 after ordering a 'pizza' from Zomato

Aarogya Setu: Here is how the coronavirus tracker app works

The app can help users stay informed in case they have crossed paths with any infected with the coronavirus. As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 7:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges
Gaming
Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Netflix gains over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 2020

Entertainment

Netflix gains over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 2020
Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus

News

Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus
Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework

News

Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework
WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

iPhone 12 सीरीज के प्रोडक्शन में हो सकती है देरी, iPhone SE Plus के लंबा हो सकता है इंतजार

आरोग्य सेतू एप के जरिए सामने आए तीन कोरोना संक्रमित संदिग्ध

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster
iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

News

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3
Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

News

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty