Zomato Swiggy Face Outage In Cities Across India Check Details

Zomato, Swiggy face outage in cities all over India:

Zomato users have also shared over 3000 reports of an outage at roughly around the same time as Swiggy. However, the reports are gradually dropping.

Zomato and Swiggy both are reportedly facing issues

Zomato and Swiggy users are reporting that they are not able to place orders on the applications. Many users have reported a server error on their end leading to failed orders. The food-delivery applications Zomato and Swiggy are two of the leading food-delivery services. Downdetector.com has also shown a major spike in reports of outages. Also Read - CCI orders probe in Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices

There were over 700 reports of outages by  Swiggy users at around 2 PM. The reports of outages are still pouring in. All metro cities are the hotspot of the outage according to downdetector. The outage has affected users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Reports are also pouring in from other smaller cities. Also Read - How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Zomato users have also shared over 3000 reports of an outage at roughly around the same time as Swiggy. However, the reports are gradually dropping. The same cities are reporting the maximum number of instances of an outage. The reason for the outage is not clear yet. Zomato and Swiggy may respond with a statement soon. Also Read - Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

At the time of writing this article, Zomato app is not accepting orders. The moment you open the Zomato application, the app says, “We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon.”

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 3:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 6, 2022 3:11 PM IST

Best Sellers