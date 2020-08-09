Zoom has added new video and audio features for its users. The video conferencing tool has looked to add new set of features, improve the user experience. And this week, it is offering new features that make virtual meetings exciting. For this, Zoom has introduced new filters, improved lighting for video calls and enhanced noise suppression for better audio. Also Read - How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

“The casual and fun elements that bring us together in the office seem to be missing from virtual meeting culture. Zoom wants to empower you to feel your best in virtual meetings, express your individuality, and build moments of fun into your day,” Zoom said in its blog post. All these features are available through the new version 5.2. Also Read - Zoom launches all-in-one video calling solution at $599

Compared to Google and Microsoft, it has been a while since we saw new feature upgrades from Zoom. But that’s most likely because the company is looking to improve the security nature of its calls. And we’re fine with that. But in order to keep itself up to with its competition, Zoom was expected to change things up. Also Read - BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje on security, platform responsibility, more

The noise setting is available in the Settings menu of the Zoom app. These can be changed from low, mid to high depending on what the user needs. Similarly, Zoom’s video settings lets you change the lighting and background of the screen shared with other people.

Over the past few weeks Microsoft Teams has started supporting 1,000 participants over the same video call. Google Meets also has increased its support. The company is still working its way through encryption, for which they bought Keybase earlier this year.

Zoom launches video calling solution

The company has come out with its all-in-one video calling solution called Zoom Home – DTEN ME. This solution comprises of 27-inch 1080p screen that comes pre-installed with its office software and packs multiple cameras and microphones to facilitate high-quality video calling experience. It gets a price tag of $599 (Rs 44,900 approx) and is available in the US for now.