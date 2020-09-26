Zoom has become the popular choice for video conferencing this year. It is available through mobile, desktop and web. And now, we’re seeing the company cater to businesses with unique partnerships. This week, Zoom and BenQ announced their display solutions for video conferences. As the deal suggests, BenQ has designed screens for offices to conduct video meetings, using Zoom as the default platform. Also Read - Zoom on Android gets virtual background support with new update

While most people are confined to working from home, we have come across offices opening up gradually. And to meet the demand for virtual meetings, display solutions like these will prove to be useful. The partnership between these two companies allows them to focus on their core strengths. And design a product that marries the software with the hardware. Also Read - Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app

The BenQ display is called DuoBoard which is fully compatible to run Zoom Rooms through its OPS slot computer. The screen packs a built-in camera and a wide-array of microphones. The complete solution is tailormade for video meetings. Zoom assures the platform on the DuoBoard will be fully encrypted, making sure the conversations are secure from tampering of any kind. Also Read - Zoom adds new features to enhance video and audio

Zoom brings virtual background to Android app

The Android version of Zoom is getting a new update this week that brings a new set of features. While the video conferencing platform continues to be primarily used on the web. The company is equally aware of the changes its mobile app needs. And because of this, Zoom is now bringing the virtual background feature to its mobile app. This addition is part of the Zoom Android app version 5.3, available for all users now.

This feature became popular with web users, especially since people working from home could change their video background. And not show the shabby real-life settings or hide their whereabouts in general. The Android app comes with minor differences compared to the web platform. On the mobile app, you can only choose still images as the background. Video support for the background is still restricted to the web version.