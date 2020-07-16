Zoom launches all-in-one video calling solution at $599

Zoom has become the undisputed leader of the video conferencing market. The lockdown across the globe has been the catalyst for its demand. But people engaged on video meetings have complained about hardware deficiencies for high-quality calling support. So, it hardly comes as a surprise that Zoom has worked in a solution for that. Also Read - Airtel partners with Verizon to bring BlueJeans to India

The company has come out with its all-in-one video calling solution called Zoom Home – DTEN ME. This solution comprises of 27-inch 1080p screen that comes pre-installed with Zoom software and packs multiple cameras and microphones to facilitate high-quality video calling experience. It gets a price tag of $599 (Rs 44,900 approx) and is available in the US for now.

Zoom is a software solution provider, so understandably it had to partner with a hardware company. And turns out, DTEN was proving ideal for its wholesome solution. The display solution packs three wide-angle cameras supports multi-touch comes with 8 microphones, and lets you use it as a whiteboard. The device gets support for Wi-Fi and comes with HDMI and Ethernet port as well.

It’s obvious that with a solution like this, Zoom is looking to make the best of the trend in the market. Having said that, would anyone want to spend over 40K for a solution that’s purely focused on video calls? After all, you have smartphones, laptops, and even tablets that are more than equipped to handle those tasks. So we’re not sure who exactly feels the need to have a 360-degree video calling solution that does cost a lot. For its part, Zoom would be hoping the enterprise users realize the benefit of acquiring a solution like this.

Zoom has a new rival in India

Back in India, Airtel has partnered with Verizon to bring the BlueJeans video calling platform to the country. This is the same company that Verizon bought for $500 million earlier this year. Airtel BlueJeans will be competing with JioMeet, Zoom and Google Meet among others in India. But unlike the others mentioned here, Airtel is purely targeting the BlueJeans as an enterprise product. It will be available for free over the first three months of signing up for the service. Airtel also confirmed that post the free period, users will be charged.