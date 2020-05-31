comscore Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Zoom likely to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts, not everyone
News

Zoom likely to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts, not everyone

News

Being a popular video conferencing app, Zoom has seen regular security-breaching attacks since its growth during the pandemic.

  • Published: May 31, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Zoom

Popular video calling app Zoom is about to add stronger encryption to its paid customers for video calls. However, new reports suggest that the enhanced security will not come to all accounts. The video calling app has seen many cases of group-video conferences being hacked and attackers have taken the opportunity to do anything from cause harmless trouble to stream pornography. Also Read - Zoom wants users to update version before May 30

Now a new report by Reuters says that it was not clear if some accounts including non-profit users would qualify for the more secure calls. “Zoom’s approach to end-to-end encryption is very much a work in progress – everything from our draft cryptographic design, which was just published last week, to our continued discussions around which customers it would apply to,” said a spokesperson as per a report by The Verge. Also Read - Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – May 29

Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, that has forced most people into the confines of their homes, video calling applications are seeing some major growth. One of the biggest players in it right now is Zoom. However, the app’s security is always a raised question because of the intrusions, often called “Zoombombings”. Also Read - Hackers using Google Meet and Zoom to target users: Here's how

Why Zoom can’t encrypt all video calls

Even once end-to-end encryption is provided, customers who call in with their phone lines would be excluded. Moreover, encrypting every call would nullify the ability for Zoom’s own security team to add themselves to calls to help customers in need.

The new update for both the PC and phone app came a few days ago and Zoom has been asking its users to update ahead of May 30. Since yesterday, the old app versions are no longer functional for video calls since 256-bit encryptions are now being used.

Zoom wants users to update version before May 30

Also Read

Zoom wants users to update version before May 30

“Beginning May 30th, 2020, Zoom will be enabling GCM encryption across the entire Zoom platform, providing increased protection for meeting data,” said the company not long ago. The app earlier offered 128-bit encryption. This layer is considered to be less secure than the new 256-bit version.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2020 2:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
News
Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

WeTransfer not working for users in India

News

WeTransfer not working for users in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick offers Alexa support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick offers Alexa support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

News

Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

WeTransfer not working for users in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick offers Alexa support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts

News

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

News

Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन 4 जून को सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन बिना पासवर्ड किसी भी WiFi नेटवर्क से होंगे कनेक्ट

Samsung Galaxy M01 और Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 2 जून को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Honor का धमाकेदार सर्विस ऑफर, फ्री में करवा पाएंगे स्क्रीन और बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट

Xiaomi ने बॉयर्स को फिर दिया झटका, तीसरी बार बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स के दाम

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
News
Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here
WeTransfer not working for users in India

News

WeTransfer not working for users in India
Amazon Fire TV Stick offers Alexa support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick offers Alexa support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar
Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

News

Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers