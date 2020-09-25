Zoom on Android is getting a new update this week that brings a new set of features. While the video conferencing platform continues to be primarily used on the web. The company is equally aware of the changes its mobile app needs. And because of this, Zoom is now bringing the virtual background feature to its mobile app. This addition is part of the Zoom Android app version 5.3, available for all users now. Also Read - BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

The new update also fixes minor bugs and allows you to share videos with other members on a call. But it goes without saying, the virtual background is the bigger news out of the two. This feature became popular with web users, especially since people working from home could change their video background. And not show the shabby real-life settings or hide their whereabouts in general.

And now, Zoom Android users can use the same feature through mobile devices. This will ensure you can change the backdrop, especially if you're taking Zoom calls on-the-go. Having said that, the Android app comes with minor differences compared to the web platform. On Zoom mobile, you can only choose still images as the background. Video support for the background is still restricted to the web version. But still we don't think that's a deal-breaker in general.

Zoom brings new video and audio enhancements for web platform

Zoom has added new video and audio features for its users. it is offering new features that make virtual meetings exciting. For this, Zoom has introduced new filters, improved lighting for video calls, and enhanced noise suppression for better audio. All these features are available through the new version 5.2.

The noise setting is available in the Settings menu of the app. These can be changed from low, mid to high depending on what the user needs. Similarly, Zoom’s video settings let you change the lighting and background of the screen shared with other people.