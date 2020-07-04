Zoom releases statement after JioMeet trolled for similarities

With the growing popularity of Zoom and other video conferencing platforms, Reliance Jio came up with its very own JioMeet. This new made in India video conferencing app from Jio for all purposes is a replacement for Zoom. But what caught the eyes of the users is the uncanny similarity with the Zoom app. JioMeet looks identical to the Zoom app when compared side by side. Also Read - Reliance Jio's JioMeet takes on Zoom with HD conferencing and 100 participants limit

This subjected JioMeet to a lot of trolling on social media. And now Zoom has responded to the situation with its own statement. And in the statement the company welcomes the competition from JioMeet. It wrote, “Zoom has experienced intense competition since it was established in 2011, and yet we have become the platform of choice for millions of participants around the world. We know what it takes to become the unified communications platform we are today, including the immense amount of work and focus required to create our frictionless user experience, sophisticated security, and scalable architecture.” Also Read - Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

As for JioMeet it went live on July 2, the company notes that JioMeet offers support for HD video conferencing. Like Zoom, it also supports up to 100 participants at once. The service does need a Meeting ID or invite link for others to join the call. On Play Store, the app seems to have been downloaded over 100 thousand times already.

To join from the desktop version users can click on the JioMeet Invite link. They even have the option to join from the browser. There is no need to download the application. Other features of the application include the option to schedule meetings and sharing screens with each other. The interface itself seems to be a direct copy of Zoom, including the blue accent. For now, the service is free of cost and there does not seem to be a paid tier.