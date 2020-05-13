Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

China’s Tencent is the latest company to venture into the high on demand video conferencing segment with its new product called VooV Meeting. The platform is available on Android and iOS and reaching out to mobile users in more than 100 countries. It will compete with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet among others. Also Read - Zoom acquires Keybase to add end-to-end encryption to its video calls

VooV Meeting is apparently the international version of Tencent Meetings which is only available for users in China. Having said that, it supports all the required features, which includes support for up to 300 people. In addition to this, the platform also offers secure channel for video and audio calls.

Just like Zoom, it allows users to schedule or attend meetings, and even share important slides of a presentation with the screen share feature. For privacy, Tencent is making sure the users can disable camera and microphone manually, as well as set other privacy settings themselves.

More Features

To make the videos looks better, Tencent is adding its AI filter for beautification, and even add filters to participant’s background if they want to. VooV Meeting also supports feature which will reduce noise around the person, as well as block sounds while typing the keyboard. The platform will use Tencent’s existing cloud capability to host the content but it remains to be seen if the company is going to store the files on its server.

Zoom has recently acquired file-sharing and encryption service Keybase. The company revealed that it is part of its 90-day pledge to fix privacy and security issues on its platform. This acquisition is focused on building up an end-to-end encryption system on Zoom to better protect the platform.

The company has not shared any financial details regarding the purchase. CEO, Eric S Yuan also issued a statement regarding the purchase of the company. This new announcement came weeks after the company released its latest 5.0 update to its platform apps. As part of this new release, the video conferencing company also added support for encryption using AES-GCM with 256-bit keys.