Zoom users running the platform on some Mac devices have been facing an issue with the use of the microphone. The video conferencing application has officially accepted the flaw and for the second time it has rolled out a fix.

The issue

Some Zoom users running the platform on macOS Monterey have reported the issue with the microphone. The users claimed that even after they end a meeting on Zoom, the microphone indicator remained lit up, showing that it is still receiving audio. As expected, the bug caused privacy concerns with many users.

Many users had first reported this issue on the company's community forum in the month of December. These complains were worked on in the following update. Zoom had earlier issued a fix for the same issue in the 5.9.1 update. However, the problem continued to bother a few users.

The most recent fix comes with the version 5.9.3. A Zoom representative announced that the company has taken note of the issue and it has been fixed in the latest update. In the community platform, the representative stated, “We experienced a bug relating to the Zoom client for macOS, which could show the orange indicator light continue to appear after having left a meeting, call, or webinar. This bug was addressed in the Zoom client for macOS version 5.9.3 and we recommend you update to version 5.9.3 to apply the fix.”

The representative further said, “As always, we recommend users make sure their Zoom client is updated to the latest version. Users can also opt-in to Automatic Updates by selecting “Automatically keep Zoom desktop client up to date” in your Zoom client settings.”

Zoom users who are facing this problem can update their platform to the latest patch to get a fix. The company rolled out 5.9.3 OTA update on January 25, 2022.