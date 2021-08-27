Zoom, the popular video calling app has brought tons of new features for iPad, desktop, and Zoom Phone with the latest update. The new update adds Raise hand’ and ‘thumbs up’ gesture on iPad. The update includes a few other interesting features like Focus Mode, tweaks in the Zoom Chat sidebar. Here’s everything to know about Zoom’s latest update. Also Read - How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings: Follow these simple steps

Zoom Raise Hand gesture, Focus mode, more features added with the latest update

-Zoom’s latest update brings gesture recognition on the iPad and will now enable users to use visual gestures automatically. The feature supports Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reaction at the moment. Simply to say, raising a hand or giving a thumbs up while on a video con call will pop up a hand or thumbs up icon automatically alongside the video feed in a Zoom meeting. The Raise Hand virtual gesture indicates that you have a question and would need to be unmuted. Also Read - 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, more

-Zoom Chat sidebar gets some tweaks too that include markers that identify when a channel is private or public. With the update, the sidebar will now show fewer chats and channels per group for desktop clients. Also Read - How to record a Zoom video call for free in simple steps

–Focus mode has been added to the platform keeping educators in mind. The mode will allow participants on call to only view limited information on the screen. Hosts and co-hosts can choose to view the participants at once in a gallery view.

-The update also brings mobile to desktop call switching without disconnecting. Zoom call admins can now apply restrictions to specific users or stop one from screen-sharing if they join as a ‘guest.’

-As for Zoom Phone update, those with shared lines will be able to enable a privacy feature that will prevent others from whispering, listening, taking over a call, picking up a held call. However, one would require client version 5.7.6 or above and the feature is not compatible with desk phones.

-Phone number labels for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Zoom in its support page noted that if phone number labels were set in the web portal, they will show in user profile cards and dial paid search results. However, this feature will not be available immediately and will depend on a web release that is scheduled for August 29.