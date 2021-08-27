comscore Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience
  • Home
  • News
  • Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience
News

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

News

The latest update brings 'Raise hand,' 'Thumbs up' gesture for iPad, mobile to desktop call switching, new control for Zoom admins, sidebar tweaks, and more.

Zoom udpate iPad

Zoom, the popular video calling app has brought tons of new features for iPad, desktop, and Zoom Phone with the latest update. The new update adds Raise hand’ and ‘thumbs up’ gesture on iPad. The update includes a few other interesting features like Focus Mode, tweaks in the Zoom Chat sidebar. Here’s everything to know about Zoom’s latest update. Also Read - How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings: Follow these simple steps

Zoom Raise Hand gesture, Focus mode, more features added with the latest update

-Zoom’s latest update brings gesture recognition on the iPad and will now enable users to use visual gestures automatically. The feature supports Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reaction at the moment. Simply to say, raising a hand or giving a thumbs up while on a video con call will pop up a hand or thumbs up icon automatically alongside the video feed in a Zoom meeting. The Raise Hand virtual gesture indicates that you have a question and would need to be unmuted. Also Read - 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, more

-Zoom Chat sidebar gets some tweaks too that include markers that identify when a channel is private or public. With the update, the sidebar will now show fewer chats and channels per group for desktop clients. Also Read - How to record a Zoom video call for free in simple steps

Focus mode has been added to the platform keeping educators in mind. The mode will allow participants on call to only view limited information on the screen. Hosts and co-hosts can choose to view the participants at once in a gallery view.

Zoom update, Zoom update iPad

(Zoom Focus mode host view)

-The update also brings mobile to desktop call switching without disconnecting. Zoom call admins can now apply restrictions to specific users or stop one from screen-sharing if they join as a ‘guest.’

-As for Zoom Phone update, those with shared lines will be able to enable a privacy feature that will prevent others from whispering, listening, taking over a call, picking up a held call. However, one would require client version 5.7.6 or above and the feature is not compatible with desk phones.

-Phone number labels for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS
Zoom in its support page noted that if phone number labels were set in the web portal, they will show in user profile cards and dial paid search results. However, this feature will not be available immediately and will depend on a web release that is scheduled for August 29.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2021 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
Features
OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

News

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: Full list of active codes, tips to activate in redemption site

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: Full list of active codes, tips to activate in redemption site

iPhone 13 leaks: Pricier than iPhone 12, Face ID upgrade and more

Mobiles

iPhone 13 leaks: Pricier than iPhone 12, Face ID upgrade and more

Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

News

Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount: Check the deal

Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount, but only for today: Check the deal

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Band 5: Which affordable band should you buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

News

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings

How To

How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings
The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

Features

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire: ये हैं गेम की 5 बेस्ट पेट स्किन, जानें कैसे पाएं

Free Fire Max Pre-Registration का हुआ ऐलान, नए फीचर्स के साथ आएगा गेम

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE जल्द होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए कैमरा, डिस्प्ले और अन्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus 9RT 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, 50MP कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

OnePlus 3 से लेकर OnePlus 6T तक, इन मॉडल के लिए मिल रही फ्री बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट की सुविधा, जानें कैसे उठाएं लाभ

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
Features
OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

News

Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience
Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

News

Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India
Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount: Check the deal

Photo Gallery

Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount: Check the deal
Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount, but only for today: Check the deal

Photo Gallery

Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount, but only for today: Check the deal

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers