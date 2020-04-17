Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

Due to the ongoing lockdown, people all over the world are using video call apps to stay connected. One of the apps that are being used is the Zoom app. It was just recently reported that over 500 thousand Zoom accounts were sold on the dark web. Moreover, a few accounts were also given away for less than a penny. Now, as the platform is not safe, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned about the same.

In the advisory, the home ministry said, “secure use of Zoom meeting platform is for private individuals and not for use of government offices or official purposes.” The government said the app “is not a safe platform even for usage of individuals a detailed advisory has already been issued by CERT-India.”

In a set of guidelines, the CCC division of the MHA mentioned that “those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for private purposes” should follow certain guidelines like prevention of unauthorized entry in the conference room and unauthorized participants to carry out the malicious activity on terminals of others in the conference. The advisory also suggested to “avoid ‘DOS’ attacks by restricting users through passwords and access grant.”

Zoom app has apparently become a top option and popular tool among people during the lockdown. It is being used by companies, schools and many users. “Most of the settings can be done by logging into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference,” the guidelines from MHA mentions. Officials in the Home Ministry told IANS that the app has some weaknesses so it is mandatory to avoid its use for official purposes as it can encrypt meeting data.

– With inputs from IANS