comscore Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government
News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

As the Zoom video calling app is not a safe platform, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned about the same. Read on to know more about it.

  • Updated: April 17, 2020 8:42 AM IST
Zoom Mobile

Photo: Zoom

Due to the ongoing lockdown, people all over the world are using video call apps to stay connected. One of the apps that are being used is the Zoom app. It was just recently reported that over 500 thousand Zoom accounts were sold on the dark web. Moreover, a few accounts were also given away for less than a penny. Now, as the platform is not safe, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned about the same.

In the advisory, the home ministry said, “secure use of Zoom meeting platform is for private individuals and not for use of government offices or official purposes.” The government said the app “is not a safe platform even for usage of individuals a detailed advisory has already been issued by CERT-India.”

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

In a set of guidelines, the CCC division of the MHA mentioned that “those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for private purposes” should follow certain guidelines like prevention of unauthorized entry in the conference room and unauthorized participants to carry out the malicious activity on terminals of others in the conference. The advisory also suggested to “avoid ‘DOS’ attacks by restricting users through passwords and access grant.”

Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

Also Read

Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

Zoom app has apparently become a top option and popular tool among people during the lockdown. It is being used by companies, schools and many users. “Most of the settings can be done by logging into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference,” the guidelines from MHA mentions. Officials in the Home Ministry told IANS that the app has some weaknesses so it is mandatory to avoid its use for official purposes as it can encrypt meeting data.

– With inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 8:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 17, 2020 8:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
News
WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

News

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Features

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

News

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers
Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government
Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving

News

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving
Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

News

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज खरीदने वालों के लिए शानदार मौका, फ्री में ऐसे कर लें अनबॉक्सिंग

Tata Sky ने बढ़ाई अपने 10 चैनल की फ्री वैधता, लॉकडाउन में उठा सकते हैं आनंद

Google ने नोकिया के कुछ स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर

Huawei Nova 7 Series में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, होगा क्वाड कैमरा सेटअप

20 अप्रैल से ऑनलाइन मोबाइल, टीवी और फ्रिज की बिक्री पर गृहमंत्रालय ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92
News
Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92
Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

News

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch