French audio brand Zoook recently launched the Rocker ThunderBuds truly wireless earphones. The earphones with an extended battery life of 100 hrs, claims the brand. Further, according to the brand the earphones can last for up to 2 months if used for 2 hours on a daily basis.

The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds features a 3200mAh battery and comes with a charging case that can charge the earphones completely up to 25 times. Further, Zoook claims that the case is designed to withstand daily wear and tear. The earphones themselves have dual-microphones and each earbud can be used individually for calls or playback. The earbuds support HD sound and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Zoook earphones also feature touch control gestures to perform multiple functions such as music control and re-dialling. The gestures can also be used to bring up the voice assistant. Moreover, the earbuds will support both the Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iOS devices.

The Zook Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds also offer an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the ears. They are also light-weight, and portable for daily usage. The earbuds feature IPX5 water-resistant and durable against sweat and water. The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,999. They are available on leading online and offline stores.

“Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are beyond the normal range of earphones that customers are purchasing today. They have been launched to cater the customers who demand a non-negotiable sound quality,” said Mr Achin Gupta, Country Head-India, ZOOOK excitingly quoted on the launch.

“We have also ensured that the charging case with the earphones provides exceptional support to give maximum uptime to the users. Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones stand out for being comfortable, portable and offer great quality each time. At Zoook, every product from our house is aimed to fulfil modern-age demands and Rocker ThunderBuds TWS is a shining example of the same,” he added.