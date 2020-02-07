comscore Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds true wireless earbuds | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds true wireless earbuds that can last for 100 hours
News

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds true wireless earbuds that can last for 100 hours

News

The case of the Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds has a 3200mAh battery and can charge the earphones up to 25 times.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 5:49 PM IST
Thunderbuds

French audio brand Zoook recently launched the Rocker ThunderBuds truly wireless earphones. The earphones with an extended battery life of 100 hrs, claims the brand. Further, according to the brand the earphones can last for up to 2 months if used for 2 hours on a daily basis.

Related Stories


The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds features a 3200mAh battery and comes with a charging case that can charge the earphones completely up to 25 times. Further, Zoook claims that the case is designed to withstand daily wear and tear. The earphones themselves have dual-microphones and each earbud can be used individually for calls or playback. The earbuds support HD sound and Bluetooth 5.0.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

The Zoook earphones also feature touch control gestures to perform multiple functions such as music control and re-dialling. The gestures can also be used to bring up the voice assistant. Moreover, the earbuds will support both the Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iOS devices.

The Zook Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds also offer an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the ears. They are also light-weight, and portable for daily usage. The earbuds feature IPX5 water-resistant and durable against sweat and water.  The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,999. They are available on leading online and offline stores.

“Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are beyond the normal range of earphones that customers are purchasing today. They have been launched to cater the customers who demand a non-negotiable sound quality,” said Mr Achin Gupta, Country Head-India, ZOOOK excitingly quoted on the launch.

How to disable autoplay video preview on Netflix

Also Read

How to disable autoplay video preview on Netflix

“We have also ensured that the charging case with the earphones provides exceptional support to give maximum uptime to the users. Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones stand out for being comfortable, portable and offer great quality each time. At Zoook, every product from our house is aimed to fulfil modern-age demands and Rocker ThunderBuds TWS is a shining example of the same,” he added.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 5:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
News
Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

News

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

News

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner

News

WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner

Most Popular

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

News

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
Philips UpBeat Review

Review

Philips UpBeat Review
Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

Wearables

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover price revealed; first sale on January 28

News

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover price revealed; first sale on January 28

हिंदी समाचार

Railofy App से बुक करें रेल की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म न होने पर मिलेगी फ्लाइट

Trending Technology News Today : Google Maps को अपडेट मिलने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Samsung Galaxy S20 के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आए प्रोटेक्टिव केस की तस्वीरें

Google Translate ऐप को भी मिला डार्क मोड

Netflix ने दिया ऑटो प्ले बंद करने का ऑप्शन, यूजर्स कर रहे थे इंतजार

News

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
News
Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds
Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

News

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon
These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

News

These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 patch
WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner

News

WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner