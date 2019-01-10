ZTE 5G smartphone to launch in H1 2019; could be unveiled at MWC 2019

ZTE launched its flagship smartphone, the Axon 9 Pro, at IFA 2018. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch display, Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery and comes in two different colors.

ZTE seems to be back in the game as the Chinese company was banned in the US from doing business with US-based suppliers, leaving it grounded for months. Among the latest developments, the company has now revealed its ambitious plans for the year 2019, and that its first 5G smartphone will arrive in the first half of this year.

Back in April 2018, ZTE opened the first 5G phone based on 3GPP R15 standard in Guangzhou. The company asserts that it has already performed all the 5G tests at the Shanghai R&D Center, including 5G calls, 5G internet access, and 5G WeChat, meaning it has sailed through all the scenarios. ZTE got a nod from Chinese authorities to proceed with its 5G development.

Watch: Apple iOS 12 features

Furthermore, as of now, the specifications of the device are under wraps; however, we do know that the company will be present at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 to address its 5G plans. Earlier, ZTE announced that it will launch a 5G smartphone in early-2019. In addition, the 5G networks will bring us high-bandwidth, ultra-high-definition video, panoramic video, holographic video-on-demand and live broadcast services.

According to a report by Mydrivers, ZTE will launch a new set of smartphones this year. Speaking of the new ZTE Axon and the Blade series, the company is yet to reveal details about these smartphones. There is a possibility that the company might unveil the Blade line-up at MWC in February 2019 and the Axon Series in the second half of this year.