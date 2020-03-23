ZTE has unveiled yet another smartphone supporting 5G. The device in question is the Axon 11 5G, and it has been launched in China. Read on to find out more about the latest ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone.

ZTE Axon 11 5G prices

ZTE’s latest smartphone will be available in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs CNY 2,698 (approximately Rs 28,800). The mid variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 2,998 (approximately Rs 32,000). Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 3,398 (approximately Rs 36,300). Buyers will be able to choose from Laser Black and Pearl White colors, FoneArena reports.

Features, specifications

As far as features are concerned, the device sports a 6.47-inch AMOLED display. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset. Accompanying the chipset is also an Adreno 620 GPU. The internal memory onboard is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device equips a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture. You also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera up front.

The smartphone also features a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 10 under MiFavor 10 UI.