comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro spotted online featuring the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC
News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro spotted online featuring the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC

News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro is expected to feature 5G support and will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 11:03 AM IST
zte axon 9 ifa 2018

ZTE has reportedly registered its next-generation Axon-series smartphone in Russia, hinting at an imminent launch. As the rumors have so far suggested, ZTE will be launching its 5G variant of smartphones in the first half of this year. The certification has supposedly leaked the smartphone model number, including the processor details. The document has appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia where ZTE certified its Axon 10 Pro smartphone.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro listing carries the model number: ZTE A2020RU Pro. In addition, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset clocked at 2.84GHz with new Adreno 640 GPU, 91Mobiles reports. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro smartphone was earlier spotted on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench with the same processor, where the device scored 3,824 in single-core tests, and 10,762 in multi-core tests.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Back in April 2018, ZTE started the development of first 5G phone based on 3GPP R15 standard in Guangzhou. The company asserts that it has already performed all the 5G tests at the Shanghai R&D Center, including 5G calls, 5G internet access, and 5G WeChat, meaning it has sailed through all the scenarios. ZTE also got a nod from Chinese authorities to proceed with its 5G development.

Furthermore, as of now, the specifications of the device are under wraps; however, we do know that the company will be present at MWC 2019 to address its 5G plans. Earlier, ZTE announced that it will launch a 5G smartphone in early-2019. There is a possibility that the company might unveil a new device from its Blade line-up at MWC in February 2019, and the Axon Series in the second half of this year.

ZTE is expected to unveil its Blade A5 2019 smartphone at MWC 2019 on February 25. The device will be powered by the Spreadtrum SC9863A octa-core chipset, with 1GB RAM option only. The handset is rumored to offer an HD+ display, and run the latest operating system. There is a possibility that the Blade A5 could be launched as an Android Go phone.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
thumb-img
Gaming
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Editor's Pick

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM IST today: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM IST today: All you need to know

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked
ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

News

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

JioPhone 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Act Fibernet के इन प्लान के साथ मिल रही है फ्री अमेजन Fire TV Stick

MWC 2019 में शाओमी पेश करेगी Mi MIX का 5G स्मार्टफोन!

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
News
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

News

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges
Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

News

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked