comscore ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G launched: Price, specifications, features | BGR India
ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs, features and more

The key highlights of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone is 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the 48-megapixel primary camera on the back.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 6:53 PM IST
zte-axon-10s-pro-5g-launch

With several tech giants unveiling their 5G smartphones, ZTE has also launched a new smartphone in China under its Axon-series. Called the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G, the smartphone comes with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem, Android 10 and more. The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G is the successor to last year’s Axon 9 Pro. In China, the smartphone carries a price tag of CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 30,400) for the base model. Here is everything you need to know about the new ZTE smartphone.

Specifications

It flaunts 6.47-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It will ship with the Android 10 operating system with the MiFavor 10 custom skin on top. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 2.84GHz, paired with an X55 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave. This ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G will be available in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB RAM and UFS3.0 internal storage options.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Camera

In terms of camera, it features a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera features both OIS and PDAF with support for portrait mode, professional mode, time-lapse photography and 4K video recording. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 camera for selfies and video calls.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge 4+. It also comes with a face unlock feature, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship device drops the 3.5mm headphone jack support. In terms of connectivity, it supports GPS, Qi wireless charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Atmos sound, and more. The device is expected to go sale in early 2020, alongside many other 5G devices.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 6:53 PM IST

